Borqs Technologies, Inc. to Present on October 5th at the WallStreet Research / Global Capital Network / Med Tech Conference in Newport Beach, CA.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS; “Borqs” or “the Company”), will be presenting on October 5th, 2023, at the WallStreet Research / Global Capital Network / Med Tech Conference being held all day at the Hyatt Hotel in Newport Beach, California. The Company is a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. The Company is also in the process of divesting its 49 percent stake in Holu Hou Energy LLC, (“HHE”), a solar energy + storage company that currently has the majority of its activities in Hawaii. HHE has recently signed a multi-year agreement for the installation of the HHE systems in 6,000 residential units at the Palm Island Community in Hawaii, and Borqs expects to receive potentially substantial cash proceeds from the divestiture. The sale of HHE is targeted to be completed by year-end of 2023, and the Company intends to use the proceeds for future acquisitions and possible share repurchases or to pay special dividends.



Borqs will be presenting on stage in the afternoon. Its presentation will also be webcasted, and the Company will be conducting one-on-one meetings at its booth at the event. Conference registration and information is available at www.GlobalCapitalNetwork.com

Mr. Anthony Chan, Executive Director of Finance and US Operations will be making the presentation online for Borqs Technologies, Inc., and will provide the audience an overview of its core business activities, growth plans, and its progress in divesting its 49 percent ownership stake in HHE.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. recently received a “Speculative Buy” Rating by WallStreet Research in their updated Research Report dated September 8, 2023, with a target price range of $1.00 to $1.20. The WSR research report highlights the value of the Company’s core business and stake in HHE. A copy of the recent updated research report is available at the following link: https://wallstreetresearch.org/reports/BORQS-Sept-2023.pdf

About WallStreet Research™

About Global Capital Network (GCN)

Conference registration and details are at www.GlobalCapitalNetwork.com.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs” or the “Company”) is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated, and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud services solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage, and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products, and is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Website: www.borqs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

Investor Contact:

Sandra Dou

Vice President of Corporate Finance

Borqs Technologies, Inc.

IR@borqs.com

www.borqs.com