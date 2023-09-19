Endexx Announces Amended Consolidated 10-Q/A: Quarterly Report for The Quarter Ending March 31, 2023, Increasing Year-Over-Year 1013%

Endexx Year Over Year Six Month Revenues Grew 528%

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx® Corporation (OTCQB: EDXC), a provider of innovative plant-based wellness and nutritional products, announced today the filing of its amended, consolidated, audited 10-Q/A Quarterly report for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Endexx Milestones and Highlights for the quarter ending March 31, 2023

● Year-over-year quarterly revenues increased 1013% from $254,686 to $2,833,378.

● For the six months ended March 31, 2023, Endexx recorded a 528% increase in revenue, from $529,277 to $3,326,087 Year-Over-Year for the same period.

● Six-month losses year-over-year improved, March 31, 2023 were $2,584,678 compared to $4,426,299 in the same period of fiscal 2022.

“Consolidating the audited financials and integrating Hyla's operations into Endexx, we've catapulted into an era marked by unprecedented growth, painting Fiscal 2023 as a canvas of resurgence and robust expansion amidst a two-year stagnation in the cannabis and hemp industry," said Todd Davis. "This synergy has not just revitalized our foothold in the domestic market but has also catapulted us onto the global stage, significantly multiplying our retail presence into 11 countries, particularly during the initial half of Fiscal 2023."

www.endexx.com & www.cbdunlimited.com

www.tryhyla.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived wellness products and topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

Hyla currently markets its proprietary non-nicotine, guarana and L-Dopa-based vape products in a wide variety of flavors. The Hyla device is the first non-nicotine vape product to be produced in this manner in the United States and provides an unprecedented 4,500 puffs per device. Hyla is currently being distributed in 10 countries and has signed distribution agreements with an additional nine countries. www.tryhyla.com

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements.

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. More information on potential factors that could affect our results is included “Risk Factors” in our amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2023.

No Offer or Solicitation. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and, where applicable, the requirements under the securities laws of any other applicable jurisdiction.

For further information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

IR@Endexx.com

480-595-6900