Healthcare Triangle to Host Roundtable Discussion on Generative AI and Data Modernization Strategies for Healthcare

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI data processing for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced an upcoming roundtable hosted by HCTI in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the topic of generative AI and data modernization technologies, and their role in streamlining healthcare operations and improving patient outcomes.



Lena Kannappan, head of business, strategy and partnerships for Healthcare Triangle, will lead a discussion with key opinion leaders about the data modernization journey and opportunities using generative AI in life sciences and in healthcare settings. Through interactive discussions and case studies of data analytics and AI, experts will share best practices and identify three key learnings about how healthcare organizations can take full advantage of the wealth of data they have at hand.

“Generative AI and data analytic technologies can play a key role in improving patient outcomes and streamlining healthcare operations. However, from technological and organizational challenges to data integration and protection requirements, healthcare organizations must account for numerous considerations as they embark on a data modernization strategy,” said Lena Kannappan. “It is critical for healthcare organizations to leverage new technologies while being proactively vigilant about regulatory requirements and patient privacy.”

Key learnings will include:

Benefits and hurdles for maximizing the benefits of generative AI for healthcare data modernization.

Effective strategies for preparing and implementing modern data analytics platforms.

The criticality of maintaining a secure, protected, and compliant data environment.



Roundtable Dinner Event Details

About Healthcare Triangle



Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. www.healthcaretriangle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on October 7, 2021, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contacts

Media:

Michael Campana

michael.c@healthcaretriangle.com

Investors:

1-800-617-9550

ir@healthcaretriangle.com