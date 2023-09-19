Unleash Your Back to School Style with SHEIN and SPC: Get Ready for an Epic Back-to-School Experience!

Toronto, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON - Popular online fashion brand, SHEIN, is excited to announce its collaboration with SPC Student Price Card, Canada's leading student loyalty program. Together, SHEIN and SPC are bringing an incredible opportunity for students at select universities to share their back-to-school style while enjoying an exclusive activation and unique giveaways.

As part of the SPC x SHEIN partnership, two universities across Canada will host exciting activations featuring a live DJ, where students can find SHEIN & SPC on campus and, experience their Glam Cam photo opportunity and try their luck at the SPC x SHEIN Spin Wheel to win exclusive giveaways. We are pleased to confirm the following dates and locations for our upcoming events:

University of Calgary: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 11 am - 5 pm, Green Space Number 2

Toronto Metropolitan University: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 11 am - 6 pm, Gould Street

Students unable to join SPC x SHEIN at the on-campus events can participate in celebrating the back-to-school season online by joining the SHEIN Dorm Décor Challenge. From September 11 to October 6, students are invited to share a photo of their dorm room on Instagram, using the tag #SHEINdormchallenge and tagging @shein_ca for the chance to win 1 of 5 $100.00 SHEIN Gift Cards. To increase your chances of winning, don't forget to comment on the @shein_ca Dorm Décor Instagram post, sharing your dorm decoration wish list and must-haves. For more information, visit the #SHEINcampus minisite. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to express your personal style with SHEIN and have your dorm room dreams come true!

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories, from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012 for a smarter, future-ready industry.

ABOUT SPC

Student Price Card provides Canadian students discounts up to 25% off on over 450+ brands including Adidas, Taco Bell, American Eagle, H&M, Samsung, Shein, Burger King, Pizza Pizza and many more. Their mission is to teach students how to be more financially responsible while also saving them money at the same time! SPC is a membership made for all student types including high school, college and university, trade skills colleges, international students, and more.



https://www.spccard.ca/

Join SHEIN and SPC in making this back-to-school season unforgettable. Follow @shein_ca on social media and stay tuned for more updates, surprises, and exclusive offers.

###

Attachments