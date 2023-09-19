Alliance Entertainment to Present at LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference on October 3, 2023

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment,” “Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, and collectibles, today announced it will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference taking place October 3-4, 2023.



Alliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jeff Walker will conduct 25-minute meetings and deliver the Company’s presentation during the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, which will be webcast at the link below on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET in Track 5 and will also be available on the Alliance Entertainment investor relations website at https://ir.aent.com/.

LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference

Date: October 3-4, 2023

Presentation Time: Tuesday, October 3 at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT), Track 5

Webcast: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

Speaker: Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentation

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alliance Entertainment management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to AENT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

MZ Group

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

(949) 491-8235

AENT@mzgroup.us