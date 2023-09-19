Collaborative R&D Efforts and Rising Healthcare Investments Offer Lucrative Opportunities in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genitourinary Drugs Market by Product, Indication, Drug Type - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genitourinary Drugs Market is on an upward trajectory, with an estimated value of $38.3 billion in 2023 and a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, according to the latest research report.

The market, which was valued at $36.93 billion in 2022, is expected to continue its growth, reaching $51.01 billion by the year 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This comprehensive research report categorizes the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market to provide insights into market trends and revenue forecasts for various sub-markets:

Product Categories: The market encompasses Anti-infectives, Gynecological, Hormonal Therapy, and Urologicals. Among these, Anti-infectives are expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period.

Indications: The report explores various indications, including Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Hematuria, Interstitial Cystitis, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder, and Urinary Tract Infections. Urinary Incontinence & Overactive Bladder is anticipated to witness significant market growth.

Drug Types: The market analysis includes Hormonal Therapy, Impotence Agents, Urinary Antispasmodics, Urinary pH Modifiers, Uterine Relaxants, and Uterine Stimulants. Uterine Stimulants are expected to capture a substantial market share during the forecast period.

Regional Insights: The market spans across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas led the market with a commanding share of 34.87% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: The market is being propelled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of genitourinary disorders, a rising number of pipeline drugs, and growing concerns about urinary incontinence and impotence.

Restraints: Challenges faced by the market include the availability of counterfeit and generic drugs in the market.

Opportunities: Collaborative R&D efforts by pharmaceutical companies and growing investments in healthcare for improved treatments present significant opportunities for market growth.

Challenges: The market also faces challenges related to the lack of compliance with medication and continual patent expirations.

The Report Provides Insights On:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors focus on over the forecast period in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market?

Key Report Attributes:

No. of Pages: 197

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $38.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $51.01 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 4.1%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Asieris Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Cipla Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Bristol Myers Squibb Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3eifz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment