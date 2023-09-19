Construction Boom and Sustainability Drive Ceiling Tiles Market Growth 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (Cork, Gypsum, Metal), Installation Method (Drop/Suspended Ceilings, Surface Mount Ceilings), Application, Deployment - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceiling tiles market is poised for substantial growth, according to the latest market research report, with the market estimated at USD 8.44 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 13.62 billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive report categorizes the global ceiling tiles market to provide insights into key sub-markets and emerging trends:

Product Type: The market encompasses a range of product types, including Cork, Gypsum, Metal, Mineral Wool, and Plastic. Gypsum dominated the market in 2022, holding the largest share at 32.11%, closely followed by Mineral Wool.

Installation Method: Ceiling tiles can be installed using Drop/Suspended Ceilings or Surface Mount Ceilings. In 2022, Surface Mount Ceilings commanded the largest market share at 49.67%, followed by Drop/Suspended Ceilings.

Application: The market finds applications across various sectors, including Commercial, Educational, Healthcare, Industrial, and Residential. Commercial applications led the market in 2022, with a share of 50.06%, followed by Residential.

Deployment: The choice between DIY and Professional installation is crucial. In 2022, the Professional segment dominated the market, accounting for 92.73%, with DIY as the second option.

Region: Geographically, the market spans the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2022, representing 38.39%, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Several factors drive the growth of the global ceiling tiles market, including the rising number of construction activities worldwide, increased use of Faux Tin and PVC Ceiling Tiles, and a growing demand for acoustic and thermal insulation solutions.

Restraints: Challenges associated with the environmental and health impacts of ceiling tile manufacturing and usage pose constraints to the market's growth.

Opportunities: Opportunities arise from the growing potential in home improvement projects and increasing preferences for sustainable building materials, including innovative biodegradable ceiling tiles.

Challenges: The presence of substitutes like asphalt and mortar presents a challenge to the market.

The report provides valuable insights into the following areas:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about key players in the market.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration across mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Answered:

The report answers key questions to help stakeholders make informed decisions:

What is the market size and forecast of the global ceiling tiles market?

How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas are promising investments in the global ceiling tiles market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the global ceiling tiles market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the market?

Key Attributes of the Report:

No. of Pages: 192

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $8.44 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $13.62 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 6.9%

Regions Covered: Global

