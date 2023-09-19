Wolseley Canada to open new store in East York

Burlington, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in East York.

Located at 30 Bermondsey Road, the East York store is 29,000-square-foot facility offering a full range of Wolseley Canada’s roster of plumbing and HVAC products.

The new store will hold a grand opening event on September 26, 2023.

“I’m excited to welcome the East York communities to our facility,” says Branch Manager Steve Hardy. “You can count on us to bring the same great service, expertise and product selection that our customers rely on from Wolseley.”

Meet the staff at the Grand Opening Event, which will also include refreshments and

raffles.

What: Grand opening of the Wolseley Canada East York store

September 26 Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 30 Bermondsey Road in East York

The store will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the showroom will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The telephone number is: 416-752-0663.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG).