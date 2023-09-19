Key Players in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Include Ajinomoto, Cargill, DSM, Nestle, and Others

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Form (Dry, Liquid), Health Benefits (Bone Health, Cognitive Performance, Gut Health), Type, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market continues its upward trajectory, as revealed in a comprehensive report released today. The market size, which stood at USD 193.30 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to USD 209.79 billion in 2023, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.75%.

This growth is poised to continue, ultimately reaching a staggering USD 378.21 billion by 2030.

The report, which categorizes the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, provides valuable insights into market dynamics, trends, and opportunities for investors and industry participants. Here are some key highlights from the report:

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Form: The market is analyzed across Dry and Liquid forms. Dry products held the majority market share at 80.89% in 2022.

Health Benefits: Categories such as Bone Health, Cognitive Performance, Gut Health, Heart Health, Immunity, Nutrition, and Weight Management were examined. Nutrition was the leading segment in 2022, with a market share of 22.81%.

Type: Various ingredient types were studied, including Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins. Proteins & Amino Acids took the top spot in 2022, commanding 16.14% of the market.

Application: The market was analyzed across Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, and Personal Care, with Dietary Supplements leading at 33.45% in 2022.

Region: Geographical regions covered included the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant market, with a 43.30% share in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The report highlights increased life expectancy, growing health consciousness among consumers, and the need for nutraceutical products for chronic disease patients as key market drivers.

Restraints: Challenges such as low awareness about nutraceuticals and the higher cost of fortified products are addressed.

Opportunities: The emergence of advancements and innovation in nutraceutical products, coupled with government initiatives promoting healthy diets, presents significant opportunities.

Challenges: High research and development costs and varying regulatory standards across countries pose challenges to market growth.

Insights and Questions Answered: The report answers critical questions for investors and industry players, including:

What is the market size and forecast for the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market, and what inhibiting factors are at play during the forecast period?

Which product segments and regions offer the most promising investment opportunities?

What are the latest technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the industry?

Who are the leading vendors in the market, and what strategies are they employing to maintain their market share?

What modes and strategic moves are recommended for entering the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 194

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $209.79 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $378.21 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 8.7%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Amway Corporation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Arla Foods amba

Associated British Foods PLC

Balchem Corporation

Barentz International B.V.

BASF SE

BIONAP S.R.L.

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

ChromaDex, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Divi's Laboratories Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Glanbia PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Kappa Bioscience Europe GmbH

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group

Martin Bauer Group

Nestle S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

