Global Lung Cancer Screening Market Size and Forecast to 2030: The Cost Conundrum - Challenges Posed by High Lung Cancer Screening Test Expenses

The Lung Cancer Screening market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated increase from US$ 2,326.5 million in 2022 to US$ 4,363.95 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during this period. The key drivers of this growth are the increasing incidence of lung cancer and growing government support. However, the high cost of lung screening tests poses a challenge to market expansion.

Market Drivers:

Rising Lung Cancer Incidences: The prevalence of lung cancer is on the rise, contributing to the growing demand for lung cancer screening services.

Increasing Government Support: Government recommendations and support for lung cancer screening programs, such as the United States Preventive Services Task Force's guidelines, are boosting market growth.

Market Restraints:

High Cost of Lung Cancer Screening Tests: The cost associated with lung cancer screening tests is a significant restraint in the market's expansion, potentially limiting accessibility for some individuals.

Market Opportunities:

Structured Lung Cancer Screening Programs: Implementing structured lung cancer screening programs can provide new opportunities for market growth, ensuring more individuals have access to screening services.

Future Trends:

Mobile Lung Cancer Screening Trucks: The emergence of mobile lung cancer screening trucks could become a prominent trend, offering convenient and accessible screening services to a wider population.

Key Players:

Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated

Nuance Communications Inc

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

Medtronic Plc

Canon Medical Systems Corp

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens AG

CVS Health

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



