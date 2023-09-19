Vertical Farming Market to Reach USD 53.1 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 23.7% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Vertical Farming Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Structure (Shipping Container, Building-based), By Component (Lighting System, Irrigation and Fertigation System), By Growth Mechanism, By Crop Category, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The vertical farming market size was valued at USD 6.4 Billion in 2022 to arrive at a market size of USD 53.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 23.7%. Climate change and the increasing need for water conservation are key factors driving the growth of the market for vertical farming.

Conventional agricultural practices consume large amounts of water, contributing to water scarcity in many regions. Vertical farming uses hydroponic and aeroponic systems that require less water than traditional soil-based farming. Through water recycling, it can be reused for vertical farming reduces water waste, and encourages efficient water management. Vertical farming provides a controlled environment, allowing plants to grow regardless of external conditions. In addition, clearing reduces land requirements and greenhouse gas emissions associated with transport, thereby promoting sustainable farming practices. Furthermore, vertical farming makes it possible to produce food in urban areas with limited land, allowing new products to be developed closer to the consumer market.

Growing interest in sustainable and innovative agriculture has led to increased investment in entrepreneurial ventures, and vertical farming, significantly offering lucrative opportunities to the market. Startups and established companies are developing and deploying vertical farming systems, driving further research, development, and improvement of technology. Also, advances in lighting technology, automation, data analytics, and precision agriculture have greatly contributed to the growth of vertical farming.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/vertical-farming-market-2202

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Vertical Farming Market Market Size in 2022 USD 6.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 53.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 23.7% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Structure Shipping Container, Building-based By Component Lighting System, Irrigation and Fertigation System, Climate Control, Sensors, and Others By Growth Mechanism Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics By Crop Category Fruits Vegetables, & Herbs, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., App Harvest, Bowery Farming Inc., CubicFarm Systems, Hort Americas, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions, and Sky Greens.

Segmentation Overview

The vertical farming market is segmented based on structure, component, growth mechanism, crop category, and region. According to the component, the lighting system is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The hydroponics segment dominates the growth mechanism segment in the vertical farming market with a major share. Based on the crop category, fruits & vegetables segment is expected to lead the market’s growth.

North America dominates the vertical farming market, with the United States and Canada being the key contributor in the region. This region has a high level of technological advancement, entrepreneurial activity, and consumer demand for locally-grown produce. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow remarkably, owing to the rising demand for organic foods from the region.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/vertical-farming-market-2202

Key Developments in the Industry:

In September 2023, Grönska, a Swedish agritech startup received funding from Nefco (Nordiac Green bank) to expand its vertical farming solution called GrowOff. Growoff units are closed-loop systems for growing leafy greens locally, and they can be placed in various locations.

In March 2023, ERGOPONICS and Harvest Today announced a strategic collaboration for developing innovative products with vertical farming. This partnership will help in enhancing plant growth by optimizing space, resulting in more efficient use of resources. The solution is expected to provide higher yields and better-quality crops with limiting energy consumption.

Vertical Farming Market Report Highlights:

The vertical farming market is projected to attain a CAGR of 23.7% by 2032.

The lighting systems are at the forefront of the component segment’s growth and are expected to continue its dominance.

Hydroponics is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period based on the growth mechanism of vertical farming.

North America leads the vertical farming market. Major cities like New York, Chicago, and Vancouver have seen the establishment of vertical farms that cater to urban populations.

The prominent players in the vertical farming market research report and analysis are 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., App Harvest, Bowery Farming Inc., CubicFarm Systems, Hort Americas, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions, and Sky Greens.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/vertical-farming-market-2202

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/vertical-farming-market-2202

Vertical Farming Market Report Segmentation:

Vertical Farming Market, By Structure (2023-2032)

Shipping Container

Building-based

Vertical Farming Market, By Component (2023-2032)

Lighting System

Irrigation and Fertigation System

Climate Control

Sensors

Others

Vertical Farming Market, By Growth Mechanism (2023-2032)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Vertical Farming Market, By Crop Category (2023-2032)

Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

Vertical Farming Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Industrial Robotics Market 2023 to 2032

5G IoT Market 2023 to 2032

Speech Analytics Market 2023 to 2032

Accessibility Testing Market 2023 to 2032

Terminal Management System Market 2023 to 2032

