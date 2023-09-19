Global Employment Screening Services Market Forecast to 2028: Next-Gen Screening - The Shift Towards Enterprise-Level Software and Databases

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Employment Screening Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Analysis by Service, End-user Industry, and Organization Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Employment Screening Services market is experiencing substantial growth, with a projected increase from US$ 5,360.28 million in 2022 to US$ 9,296.65 million by 2028. This growth is driven by factors such as the need for time-efficient selection systems, globalization leading to an influx of job applicants, and the importance of mitigating risks associated with fraudulent activities.

Market Drivers:

Demand for Time-Efficient Selection Systems: The rising number of job applicants has led to a growing demand for time-efficient selection systems, which streamline the hiring process and increase efficiency.

Increase in Job Immigrants Amid Globalization: The globalization of job markets has resulted in an influx of job immigrants, further driving the demand for employment screening services.

Need to Mitigate Risks Associated with Fraudulent Activities: Organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of thorough background checks to mitigate the risks associated with fraudulent activities by candidates.

Market Restraints:

Concerns Related to Confidentiality: Some organizations may have concerns related to the confidentiality of candidate data, which could act as a restraint in the adoption of employment screening services.

Market Opportunities:

Introduction of Big Data: The integration of big data technology is expected to create new opportunities for the employment screening services market, offering enhanced data-driven insights.

Future Trends:

Demand for Enterprise-Level Software and Database: There is a growing trend towards the adoption of enterprise-level software and databases for more comprehensive employment screening.

Adoption of Blockchain and Advanced Technologies: Blockchain and other advanced technologies are expected to be increasingly adopted in employee screening processes for enhanced security and accuracy.

Modifications in Background Screening Processes: Background screening processes are evolving, with modifications and enhancements to address changing needs.

Competitive Portfolio

Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management

Hireright, LLC

A-Check America, Inc.

Verity Screening Solutions LLC

Capita plc

Triton

Dataflow Group

Sterling Talent Solutions

First Advantage

Accurate Background

Authbridge

Insperity

Goodhire

