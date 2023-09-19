Thumzup Media Corporation Metrics Outperform Digital Advertising Industry Averages

Cost per “like” is estimated at $0.76 for posts made on the Thumzup platform in August 2023, well below the publicly-reported Cost Per Like on major social media advertising platforms [1]

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to announce that the estimated cost per like for paid posts* on its platform in August 2023 is $0.76, less expensive than the publicly-reported average Cost Per Like on major social media advertising platforms [1] .

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, enables advertisers to garner user generated content from customers and fans, incentivizing them to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

Out of 446 posts made through the Thumzup platform during the month of August 2023, the Instagram followers of the accounts making post on the Thumzup app aggregated to 384,156 followers, of which 7,676 liked the post. Had the listed Thumzup advertisers paid full price for these campaigns the total cost would be approximately $5,854, which divided by the total Instagram users who liked a Thumzup post results in an estimated Cost Per Like of $0.76, with an overall engagement rate of 2.0%. Two percent engagement is seen by some experts as a good result for influencer marketing [ 2] .

“Thumzup’s Cost Per Like is well below the publicly-reported Cost Per Like averages on major social media advertising platforms [ 1] ,” stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corporation. “We believe that Thumzup has now demonstrated that it is one of the most compelling values in advertising. We generate engagement at a relatively low cost per like and achieve a good engagement rate. Our content creators’ followers form a major part of our target market. It’s worth noting that our focus is on everyday people, not professional influencers.”

We believe that posts about our advertisers made through the Thumzup app are more valuable than traditional digital ads, or influencer marketing because they are mostly made by non-professional influencers who are telling their friends about brands and businesses that they love. For traditional brick and mortar retail businesses, most of the posts are made by users who live in the neighborhood near the advertiser. As we continue to collect and refine this important data, we believe the value of Thumzup’s platform will continue to resonate with small businesses and users alike.”

*Defined as Thumzup paying a user of its platform for a post on the user’s social media account on behalf of a listed business. As an introductory offer, Thumzup provides certain listed businesses a budget covering a certain number of the initial paid posts made about the business by its users.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1853825/000149315222036476/partiiandi i i.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR TO UNDERSTAND THE TERMS, CONDITIONS AND RISK FACTORS PRIOR TO CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO THE COMPANY.

