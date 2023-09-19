Anjuna Adds Support for Google Cloud Confidential Computing Powered by AMD SEV

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anjuna Security Inc., a leading confidential computing software company, today announced general availability of its flagship product, the Anjuna Confidential Computing Platform, for Google Cloud Confidential Computing powered by AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) . The new capability elevates the security posture for Google Cloud customers and solidifies Anjuna as a leading multi-cloud confidential computing company.



Google Cloud Confidential VMs, powered by AMD SEV, enable seamless migration of enterprise applications through a "lift and shift" approach, eliminating the need for code modifications. From there, confidential VMs safeguard applications and data from potential threats that may originate beyond the virtual machine's boundaries, encompassing elements including the Host OS, hypervisor, and the BIOS and firmware.

Anjuna further simplifies and fortifies security within Google Cloud AMD-based Confidential Computing, both in the build phase (by automating the deployment of Anjuna Confidential Containers that provide application-level isolation) and in the run phase (by providing built-in attestation that provides assurance that the code has not been tampered with). Anjuna’s integration with Google Cloud makes confidential computing adoption seamless, empowering enterprises to maintain trustworthy operations and turn security from an innovation inhibitor to an enabler.

“In today’s rapidly evolving security landscape, Confidential Computing has become mission-critical for enterprises. In fact, at Anjuna, we believe that it should be the foundation of all cloud infrastructure,” said Ayal Yogev, Co-Founder and CEO of Anjuna. “But for this to become a reality, adoption must be seamless. Through our integration with Google Cloud, we are delivering the operational simplicity and efficiency that our customers expect with the robust security that allows organizations to unlock innovation and build for the future.”

For more information about the new capabilities, read our technical blog . For more information about Anjuna, visit anjuna.io .

About Anjuna Security

Anjuna is the leading multi-cloud confidential computing platform for complete data security and privacy. Anjuna creates a unique trusted execution environment (TEE) that intrinsically secures data and code in the cloud. Anjuna works with enterprises in financial services, government, blockchain, and other data-sensitive industries around the globe. To learn more about Anjuna’s platform and impact, visit Anjuna.io .

