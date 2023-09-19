Carahsoft Named 2023 BlackBerry NALA Distributor of the Year

RESTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2023 BlackBerry North America Latin America (NALA) Distributor of the Year. BlackBerry honored its top NALA cybersecurity partners during its annual Partner Cybersecurity Sales Kickoff. The Distributor of the Year award is based on yearly business growth and market expansion.



“We are proud to partner with Carahsoft and pleased to recognize them as our NALA Distributor of the Year,” said Craig Hansen, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at BlackBerry. “Our sales and channel teams have worked with a wide variety of dedicated individuals from Carahsoft. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for providing cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence, and for protecting what matters most in today’s interconnected world.”

Since 2015, Carahsoft has served as BlackBerry’s trusted Public Sector distributor in NALA, demonstrating unwavering dedication to facilitating the widespread integration of BlackBerry solutions within the Public Sector through its dedicated sales and marketing teams, contract management and empowered partner enablement.

In a notable collaboration last year, Carahsoft and BlackBerry hosted a highly impactful webcast titled “What Would You Do if You Woke Up with Ransomware?” This engaging event featured a live demonstration that revealed the alarming ease with which cybercriminals can deploy zero-day ransomware that effectively eludes traditional defenses. By bringing attention to this critical security issue, Carahsoft promotes the urgency of adopting robust cybersecurity measures in today’s evolving threat landscape. Carahsoft remains committed to bolstering the Public Sector’s cybersecurity defenses and IT capabilities through the adoption of advanced BlackBerry solutions.

“We are honored to be named the BlackBerry Distributor Partner of the Year for the fourth year,” said Brandi Hiebert, Sales Director who leads the BlackBerry Team at Carahsoft. “Our valued partnership and dynamic success with BlackBerry are made possible through the support of our reseller network and our incredible sales and marketing teams. We look forward to continuing the momentum of this successful partnership.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com