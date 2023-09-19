AdImpact Announces a Partnership Extension With TelevisaUnivision

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact , a leading ad intelligence SaaS company, today announced that they have extended their existing partnership for two additional years with TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company. The partnership enables TelevisaUnivision to license political spending and competitive tracking tools from AdImpact.



This marks AdImpact’s eighth year as a partner with TelevisaUnivision, which is licensed to use AdImpact’s tools for political ad spend and competitive tracking purposes, giving them access to all political races and advertisers across the 58 markets with a TelevisaUnivision affiliate.

“TelevisaUnivision has been a close partner for almost a decade, and we are looking forward to continuing our successful relationship for the future,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “AdImpact’s data-driven insights allow TelevisaUnivision to make highly-informed decisions about their business, and we are proud to be their exclusive partner for the next two years.”

“Candidates' investments are not where they should be. In 2020, about 1% of the GOP budget and about 3% of Democrat dollars were allocated to Spanish-language media," commented Michele Day, SVP for Political Advocacy Group at TelevisaUnivision in the U.S. "This partnership allows us to increase the dollars allocated to Spanish language media, and together, we will ensure campaigns are assigning significant resources to reach this important persuadable voting bloc that will represent 15% of all eligible voters in 2024."

AdImpact’s cutting-edge tools provide TelevisaUnivision with deep insights on ad market share and individualized multi-channel creative analysis, as well as quick access to advertiser contracts and schedules on other stations. This data allows TelevisaUnivision to analyze media buys with ease, generate leads to increase revenue, and better understand the organization surrounding Spanish-speaking language competitive and messaging. As a result of their renewal agreement, AdImpact will further integrate its software to help TelevisaUnivision better serve its network and clients. This integration allows TelevisaUnivision to identify lead opportunities in other individual markets while helping its advertisers reach their target audiences.

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence (SaaS) company. We specialize in tracking and analyzing advertising data across various media channels, including traditional, digital, and emerging platforms. Our real-time monitoring captures over one billion TV ad occurrences daily. We maintain the industry's largest ad catalog consisting of over 1.2m unique creatives. Our coverage extends across all 210 designated market areas (DMAs), over 41,000 zip codes, and across more than 20 million IP addresses. Currently, we capture data and analytics for over 88,000 brands and advertisers. Our reliable real-time data and analytics empower users to monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives, facilitating quick and informed decision-making.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMas, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavision, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 39 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

Media Contact:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

Broadsheet Communications for AdImpact

kendall@broadsheetcomms.com