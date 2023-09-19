Vectra AI and SANS Institute to Host “Think Like a Hybrid Attacker” Solutions Forum 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectra AI , the leader in AI-driven cyber threat detection and response, today announced it will co-host the “Think Like a Hybrid Attacker” Solutions Forum 2023 with SANS Institute , the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications.

As enterprises continue to shift to hybrid and multi-cloud environments and embrace digital identities, supply chains, and ecosystems, security operations center (SOC) teams are continually faced with more - more surfaces for attackers to exploit and infiltrate, more methods for attackers to evade defenses, more noise, complexity, hybrid cloud attacks, and incidents.

The “Think Like a Hybrid Attacker” forum will feature security researchers, data scientists, and security analysts who will showcase industry-leading research, emerging attacker tradecraft, and AI-driven approaches to defend hybrid attack surfaces. Attendees will gain practical insights and a clear path toward unmatched resilience, SOC modernization, and agile responses to advanced attacks.

Notable sessions include:

“Stopping Hybrid Attacks with Integrated Attack Signal” - Kevin Kennedy, senior vice president, product at Vectra AI will present a keynote session on breaking the daunting spiral of more to achieve SOC modernization and hybrid attack resilience.

- Kevin Kennedy, senior vice president, product at Vectra AI will present a keynote session on breaking the daunting spiral of more to achieve SOC modernization and hybrid attack resilience. “Identity: The Attackers Lynchpin and the Hybrid Enterprise” - John Mancini, group product manager at Vectra AI will leverage the company’s first of its kind research to report on active techniques used to progress attacks against SaaS applications to better prepare security teams to prevent future attacks.

- John Mancini, group product manager at Vectra AI will leverage the company’s first of its kind research to report on active techniques used to progress attacks against SaaS applications to better prepare security teams to prevent future attacks. “Fighting Fire with Fire: How LLMs are Used to Attack and Defend Enterprises” - Sohrob Kazerounian, distinguished AI researcher at Vectra AI and Matt Bromiley, certified instructor at SANS Institute will detail the offensive and defensive applications of large language models (LLMs) and shed light on the transformative impact it has on cybersecurity.



Additional sessions will address emerging attacker exploits, bridging the gap between cloud threat detection tools, a breakdown of attack tradecraft, and more.

The virtual forum will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. To view the full agenda and register for the event, please click here .

