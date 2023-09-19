Epic Bio to Present at Upcoming BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series Event

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio , a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Latest Advances in Genome / Epigenome Editing virtual event. The panel, titled “Latest Advances in Epigenetic Editing,” will be held Tuesday September 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



The event will be made available live only to clients of BMO. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their BMO representative.