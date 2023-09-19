Single Digits and OpenWiFi partner to deploy seamless Wi-Fi connectivity at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte

BEDFORD, N.H. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single Digits, a leading provider of intelligent managed networks, and OpenWiFi, a solution developed through the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), a global community of companies and organizations working together to advance global connectivity, today announced the successful deployment of an OpenWiFi network at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Greater Charlotte.

"The Single Digits Wi-Fi network deployment process was exceptional. We’re grateful to collaborate with forward-thinking organizations like them to significantly enhance our ability to provide comfort and convenience for the families we serve,” said Vicky Seksinsky, representative office administrator at RMHC of Greater Charlotte. “Staying connected with loved ones is paramount during a stay, and our new OpenWiFi network enables children and their families to do just that.”

The open source-based Wi-Fi network supports RMHC’s mission to embrace families of sick or injured children by providing the comfort and support of home during their greatest time of need. RMHC of Greater Charlotte’s mission aligns with Single Digits’ commitment to creating connected experiences that enhance the quality of life. This Wi-Fi deployment will offer families seamless internet connectivity, ensuring they can stay in touch with loved ones and access vital information during their stay.

“TIP OpenWiFi empowers us to deploy more affordable Wi-Fi networks at a faster rate while also delivering superior performance,” said Joe Martin, vice president of product management at Single Digits. “Backed by the TIP OpenWiFi community of collaborators, this collaborative solution is truly a game-changer for the Wi-Fi industry — and a better solution for global connectivity. This initiative with the RMHC of Greater Charlotte reinforces our dedication to delivering reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi access in important community venues and ultimately providing connectivity for good.”

Leveraging community-driven OpenWiFi architecture to enable part multivendor, managed Wi-Fi networks, Single Digits integrates its managed services through The Connected Life Platform™. The program facilitates the easy installation and zero-touch provisioning of access points from Edgecore and NetExperience’s cloud controller, resulting in an efficient and effective setup process for RMHC of Greater Charlotte.

“We are delighted to partner with industry leader Single Digits to bring the benefits of OpenWiFi to the RMHC of Greater Charlotte. The OpenWiFi solution is perfectly suited for the public good, with lower costs, better access and an open platform,” said Bernard Herscovici, CEO of NetExperience.

In the spirit of Wi-Fi for good, Single Digits, OpenWiFi, NetExperience and Edgecore all partnered on a fundraiser — Raise Love #forRMHC. For every like, comment, repost or share on LinkedIn, the companies will donate to ensure that funds raised can fill a pantry with snacks in the RMCH of Greater Charlotte’s Ronald McDonald Family Room.

Known for launching networks that provide social impact, OpenWiFi was named a Finalist for the 2023 Leading Lights Awards for Best Public-Private Partnership. Since launching in 2021, OpenWiFi networks have been deployed globally in multifamily housing, dormitories on U.S. military bases and other commercial environments.

About Single Digits:

We give end users The Connected Life Experience® — the seamless, effortless and robust connectivity experience they expect — and show property owners how to break the bounds of uninspired connectivity to increase revenue, improve customer and resident satisfaction and ultimately maximize property value. We offer complete guest, resident and customer internet and connectivity solutions, including enterprise-class software, network design, engineering, professional services, ongoing maintenance, network monitoring, multilingual support, revenue reporting and authentication tracking. We currently serve over 3,600 customers globally, comprised of over 1 million guest rooms and apartment units across multiple industries, including hospitality, student housing, multifamily and senior living. www.singledigits.com

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte:

RMHC of Greater Charlotte focuses on embracing families of sick or injured children by providing the comfort and support of home during their greatest time of need. Since 2011, we have served over 4,000 families from across the Carolinas, the country and the world. For more information, please visit www.rmhofcharlotte.org.

About OpenWiFi:

Launched in 2021, OpenWiFi is a community-developed open-source platform designed to lower the cost of developing and operating Wi-Fi networks. Designed to include a cloud controller SDK and switches and enterprise-grade access point firmware validated to work seamlessly together, the platform’s unique approach to Wi-Fi creates an open-source disaggregated technology stack without vendor lock-in, ensuring a cost-effective and seamless way to deploy connectivity in a variety of use cases. OpenWiFi was created through the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), a global community of companies and organizations that are driving open and disaggregated infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. The OpenWiFi community currently includes more than 300 participants, including service providers, OEMs, ODMs, software ISVs, system integrators, silicon vendors and industry organizations. Learn more about TIP OpenWiFi here.

About NetExperience:

NetExperience is leading the transition to a disaggregated Wi-Fi and LAN network. The NetExperience Cloud platform includes sophisticated, highly scalable WLAN controller and management capabilities designed for Wi-Fi service providers. The platform is compatible with the key components of the Telecom Infra Project OpenWiFi and OpenLAN architectures and is compatible with OpenWiFi access points and OpenLAN Switch hardware. www.netexperience.com

