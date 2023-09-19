Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size to Reach USD 2,765.95 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cannabis cultivation market size was USD 322.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing legalization of cannabis in various parts of the globe and rising demand for hemp-infused edibles are key factors driving growth of the market. The market continues to see strong demand for beverages, candies, and chocolates made from hemp. Such edibles take one to two hours to start producing a euphoric "high," but the impact lasts longer than when smoke or vapor is inhaled. The downsides of edibles, such as unpredictable effects of marijuana after intake, are starting to be resolved because of advances in scientific research and commercial innovation.



However, in several parts of North America, Africa, Australia, Europe, and South America, marijuana is nominally recognized as a drug and is permitted for medical usage, but majority of Middle Eastern and Asian nations continue to forbid it. Consumption, possession, purchase, or sale of commodity is illegal and regarded as a crime in developing nations such as Japan, India, and Korea. As a result, it is anticipated that legal environment for these items will prevent the industry from reaching its full growth potential. In addition, growth is also anticipated to be constrained by adverse effects including cognitive impairment linked to its usage as medicine.



Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1192

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 322.50 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 21.9% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 2,765.95 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, Application and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key Companies Profiled Tilray, Atlas Growers, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Better Holdings, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lexaria Corp., Cronos Group Inc., Vivo Cannabis Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1192

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The Cannabis Cultivation market is fairly consolidated with a few small and medium-sized market players accounting for majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Tilray

Atlas Growers

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Better Holdings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Lexaria Corp

Cronos Group Inc.

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings

Strategic Development

In June 24, 2021, Canopy Growth, one of the biggest cannabis firms in the world, revealed that it has successfully acquired The Supreme Cannabis Company and all of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cannabis indica segment is expected to register significant market revenue growth. Cannabis indica produces a huge amount of tetrahydrocannabinol. It is often used as a recreational drug, an alternative medicine, and a clinical research chemical because it exhibits euphoric effects at greater THC concentrations. Broad-leaved Cannabis indica plants have traditionally been grown on the Indian subcontinent to produce charas, a type of hashish.

The medical segment is expected to register a steady growth rate. THC, marijuana's primary psychoactive ingredient, slows progression of Alzheimer's disease. THC slows growth of amyloid plaques by blocking brain enzyme that causes them. Alzheimer's disease may develop as a result of these plaques' harming brain tissue. Marijuana may be used to treat glaucoma, which gets worse as eye pressure increases and harms optic nerve and vision. According to the National Eye Institute, marijuana lowers intraocular pressure and helps to prevent negative neurological effects and muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to register a considerable growth. The area dominated cannabis cultivation business in terms of revenue share because of quickly evolving laws surrounding cannabis production, consumption, and economic development. Additionally, it is anticipated that growth would be fueled during the forecast period by region's expanding support for hemp and marijuana cultivation through governmental improvements.

In October 10, 2020, STADA Arzneimittel AG partnered with MediPharm Labs, one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Germany, to enter the medical cannabis market with debut of two flower products and subsequent release of six more.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1192

Emergen Research has segmented the Cannabis Cultivation market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Cannabis Indica Cannabis Sativa

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Recreational Medical Industrial Hemp

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Peripheral Vascular Chronic Total Occlusion Devices Market , By Product Type (Extraluminal Devices, Balloon Catheters, Guidewires, Stents, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market , By System Type, By Vehicle Type (Plug-In, Hybrid, and Battery Operated), By Current Type [Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC)], By Charging Type, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Automotive Grill Guard Market , By Material (Aluminum, Steel, Polyester, Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, and Others), By Guard Type, By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2032

mmWave Antenna Module Market , By Frequency Band (24-57 GHz, 57-95 GHz, and 95-300 GHz), By Integration Level (Integrated, Standalone, and Embedded), By Application, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 203

Rail Bellows Market , By Application (Articulation Joints, Passenger Door Systems, Bogie Covers, Equipment Enclosures, and Others), By Type (Fabric Bellows, Metal Bellows, Rubber Bellows, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Cannabis Cultivation Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights