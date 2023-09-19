Swipesum Ranked Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipesum , a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services consultancy, is recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top franchise suppliers in 2023. The prestigious list highlights the top-ranked service providers across 11 categories, highlighting the best vendors and suppliers based on the consumer brands themselves.



“We are deeply grateful to receive this recognition directly from our franchisor partners,” said Swipesum co-founder and CEO Michael Seaman. “This ranking reflects our unwavering commitment to revolutionize merchant services programs, tailor-made for franchisors, delivering unparalleled efficiency and substantial cost savings. Our mission is clear: empower franchisors with the freedom to concentrate on their core business priorities, knowing that we expertly manage their payment processing needs.”

Swipesum provides expert analysis, top-quality engineers and forward-thinking AI tools to source the best payment providers and provide the best custom-built system to optimize card processing for the largest to smallest franchisors. As an independent payments consultancy, Swipesum monitors current processor contracts and negotiates on behalf of its client to source the most competitive rate. The company’s bespoke AI platform, Staitment , provides near-instant auditing information for “hidden” or “padded” fees in merchant statements. The company offers 24/7 support from expert account managers who handle disputes before they reach a processor to reduce fraud and overall chargeback fees.

To determine the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 1,000 franchisors to find out which service providers they and their local franchisees use and to rate their satisfaction with the services' quality, cost, and value. They scored each supplier based on the survey results within 11 business categories.

"It's no surprise that Swipesum has earned its reputation as the top supplier for merchant services, a sentiment shared by our fellow franchise leaders," stated Josh McCormick, President of HouseMaster. "Swipesum's proficiency in rate optimization, integration support, and the exceptional support provided to our franchisees have significantly elevated our payment operations. Collaborating with Swipesum is an obvious choice for franchises."

Complete results of Entrepreneur’s Top Franchise Suppliers list can be found in the September/October issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers .