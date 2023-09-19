Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. Selects Applied Pay to Simplify Payment Process

Chicago, IL., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. has selected Applied Pay to make their business units more efficient across all workflows and simplify the payment process for their customers. The agency is taking advantage of Applied Pay’s integration with Applied Epic to automate payment collection, processing, and reconciliation, while providing an effortless, modern checkout experience that internet-savvy clients have come to expect.

“We’ve used other payment solutions in the past but didn’t get the buy-in we expected because the process was too cumbersome for our customers,” said Tiffany Johnston, Senior Vice President, Technology Operations Manager, Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. “We’ve been long-time customers of Applied, so migrating to Applied Pay was the obvious choice. Not only do we get that ease of client payment through a link, but our accounting staff can streamline their back-end processes, a benefit that really made Applied Pay stand out.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients with a secure, online way to pay new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic®, Applied CSR24® and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can pay premiums via credit card or ACH. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also reconciles receivables at the account level, reducing manual workflows and improving the accuracy and timeliness needed to reconcile payments.

“In today’s e-commerce climate, consumers can make a purchase with just the click of a button, and paying for an insurance premium shouldn’t be any different,” said Chase Petrey, president of Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “It’s always a win-win when one solution can simplify processes for both customers and staff at once, something Applied Pay will allow Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. to do by offering their customers an intuitive payment hub that models the modern online shopping cart experience while providing a speedy and secure reconciliation process for their accounting staff.”

