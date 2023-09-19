Digital Experience Platform Market to Hit USD 28.21 Billion by 2030 due to Digital Transformation Initiatives and E-commerce Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Digital Experience Platform Market , as per the SNS Insider report, exhibited a valuation of USD 11.37 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge to USD 28.21 billion by 2030, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.03% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

A Digital Experience Platform (DXP) is a comprehensive software solution that helps organizations create, manage, and optimize digital experiences for their customers, employees, partners, and other stakeholders across various digital channels and touchpoints. It serves as a unified platform that integrates content management, customer data, analytics, and marketing tools to deliver personalized and consistent digital experiences.

Market Analysis

The digital experience platform market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors. Many organizations are undergoing digital transformation to stay competitive. DXPs play a crucial role in this transformation by providing a unified platform for managing content, data, and customer interactions across various digital touchpoints. The growth of e-commerce has driven the need for robust DXP solutions to enhance the online shopping experience. DXPs help businesses create user-friendly interfaces, optimize product recommendations, and streamline the checkout process. The shift to cloud-based DXPs has gained traction due to scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Cloud-based solutions allow businesses to quickly adapt to changing market demands.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

Open Text Corporation

Acquia Inc.

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Liferay, Inc.

ADOBE INC.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Sitecore & Other Players

Digital Experience Platform Market Report Scope:

Key Takeaway from Digital Experience Platform Market Study

In the dynamic landscape of digital experience platforms (DXPs), the platform segment is poised to exert its dominance in the coming years. With the relentless pace of technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations, businesses are increasingly turning to DXPs as the foundation of their digital strategies. This shift is evident in the surging adoption of DXPs across various industries.

The IT & Telecom segment is at the forefront of driving digital experience transformation due to its extensive infrastructure, technological innovations, and pivotal role in enabling connectivity and speed. As businesses increasingly rely on DXPs to meet evolving customer expectations, IT & Telecom companies will continue to play a central role in shaping the future of digital experiences.

Recent Developments

In a groundbreaking partnership, KPMG, a global leader in audit, tax, and advisory services, has joined hands with Acquia, a leading provider of digital experience solutions. This collaboration aims to usher in a new era of digital transformation for enterprise marketing, offering a unique approach that promises to reshape the way businesses engage with their customers.

Lightico, a leading player in the digital customer engagement space, has made a strategic move by acquiring Vizolution, a prominent customer experience platform. This acquisition comes at a time when the demand for digital customer completion solutions is skyrocketing, highlighting the growing importance of seamless, efficient, and personalized customer interactions.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The digital experience platform market is characterized by a dynamic landscape shaped by several key drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging threats. On the driver's side, the relentless demand for personalized and seamless customer experiences remains a prominent force propelling the DXP market forward. Enterprises across industries are increasingly recognizing the importance of engaging and retaining customers through digital channels, fueling investments in DXPs. However, amidst this growth, the market faces significant restraints, including concerns over data security and privacy. The rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats pose a substantial challenge to DXPs, requiring continuous innovation in security measures. In this evolving landscape, emerging threats such as new disruptive technologies or unforeseen economic downturns could swiftly alter the DXP market dynamics, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and innovation within the industry.

Digital Experience Platform Market Segmentation:

By Component

Platform

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application

Business to Customer

Business to Business

By Vertical

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Education

Key Regional Developments

North America remains a key driver of the digital experience platform market, primarily due to its highly developed digital landscape and a strong focus on customer experience. The region is characterized by a mature technology ecosystem, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, which often adopt DXPs to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. The DXP market in Europe is influenced by stringent data protection regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This has led to a heightened emphasis on data privacy and security within DXPs. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in DXP adoption, driven by the expanding digital economies of countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. As the middle-class population grows, businesses are investing heavily in DXPs to cater to the rising demand for online services and products.

Impact of Recession on Digital Experience Platform Market Growth

The ongoing recession has both challenges and opportunities for the digital experience platform market. While budget constraints and increased scrutiny on spending may pose obstacles, the growing need for cost-effective, efficient, and customer-centric solutions, along with the acceleration of digital transformation, could drive continued demand for DXPs. The key for DXP providers will be to adapt their offerings to meet the changing needs and priorities of businesses in a recessionary environment.

