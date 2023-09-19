Global Structural Biology and Molecular Modelling Market Size Gears Up for 13.56% CAGR, Surpassing USD 21.26 Billion by 2028

Newark, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, Global structural biology and molecular modeling market is expected to reach USD 21.26 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.56% from 2021 to 2028. North America region is the leading segment because it has the most advanced and better infrastructure. Also, this region is the belt where a big pharmaceuticals company lies who are investing in R&D to come up with a better solution to cure the illness. This would drive the structural biology and molecular modelling market. Also, the big players are collaborating among themselves to heighten the R & D capabilities to come up with a better solution for the diseases will drive this market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the exponential CAGR as the government in the developing countries of this region gives favourable initiatives to the pharmaceutical companies for the R&D.



Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 21.26 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.56% 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2018 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered tools, application and regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Number of Companies Covered AlDassaultSystemes, Agile Molecule, Accellera Ltd., Bioinformatic LLC, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Chemical Computing Group, CLC bio and Roche among others Report Coverage The report illustrates the detailed (both quantitative and qualitative) analysis of historical data, revenues, key developments, along with the crucial strategies adopted by key organizations catering to global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling market. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Size by Tools (SaaS& standalone modeling, Visualization & analysis, Databases), Application (Drug development, Drug discovery), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



Key players operating in the global structural biology and molecular modeling market include AlDassaultSystemes, Agile Molecule, Accellera Ltd., Bioinformatic LLC, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, BrukerDaltonics Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Chemical Computing Group, CLC bio and Roche among others.The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global structural biology and molecular modeling industry. For instance, in December 2019, Roche did merger agreement with Spark Therapeutics Inc. This merger agreement had strengthened the company’s presence in the field of gene therapy.



Tools segment include SaaS& standalone modeling, visualization & analysis, databases and others. The SaaS& standalone modeling segment held the substantial market value of over USD 2.47 Billion in 2020. This is because many advanced software has come up to study and analyse the structure of the molecules.The application segment includes drug discovery, drug development and others. Drug development segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 of around 48.74%. This owes to the increasing outbreak of new diseases across the globe and also the R&D companies does to come up with a new drug, to cure the disease.



Thou, the government, is working hard and encouraging the research and pharmaceuticals company to improve the quality of medicines, but also they are imposing stringent regulation to control the research and pharmaceuticals company, to make them follow the guidelines so that in improving and coming up with the better quality and outcome they do not hamper other things.



About the report:



