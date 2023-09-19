Wearable Injectors Market Size to Reach USD 35.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 15.8% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Wearable Injectors Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics, Analysis Report, By Type (On-body Wearable Injectors And Off-body Wearable Injectors), By Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven, Rotary Pump, Expanding Battery, Others), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The wearable injectors market size was valued at USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 35.6 Billion by 2032 to exhibit a CAGR of 15.8%. The wearable injectors industry is on the brink of a significant transformation that can change how medical treatment and patient care are approached. These innovative devices combine advanced technology with healthcare, allowing individuals to self-administer various therapies, including biologics and personalized medicine, with unparalleled convenience and accuracy.

As the population grows, so does the incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Pharmaceutical companies are taking a patient-centered approach and implementing innovative strategies to address the growing burden of chronic diseases.

With the progress in miniaturization, sensor technology, smart connectivity, and healthcare providers can remotely monitor patient adherence and vital signs. The wearable injectors provide sustained therapeutic effects, improving patient adherence and treatment effectiveness. The shift towards patient-centered treatment has led to better healthcare outcomes, decreased hospitalizations, and the emergence of new era of proactive and personalized care, especially for chronic diseases. Consequently, wearable on-body injectors have become the preferred option for subcutaneous drug administration in home care settings.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/wearable-injectors-market-2354

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Wearable Injectors Market Market Size in 2022 USD 8.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 35.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 15.8% Largest market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Type Bioactive substances and off-body wearable injectors By Technology Spring-based, motor-driven, rotary pump, expanding battery, and others. By Application Cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, autoimmune disease, oncology, and others. By End-use Clinic, hospitals, homecare, and others. Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, The Middle East, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Major Market Players Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Unilife Corporation, Steady Med Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen Inc., Insulet Corporation, Enable Injections, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., CeQur SA, Ypsomed, Subcuject, Elcam Drug Delivery Devices.

Segmentation Overview

The wearable injectors market has been segmented as product, technology, application, end-use, and region. Based on type, the on-body wearable injector dominated the market. The on-body wearable injector, also known as a patch pump, dominates the market due to its ability to simplify the administration process, offer reminders, and track medication for patients requiring large-volume medications or frequent dosing. The spring-based segment has the largest market share in technology due to its ease of use and the patient's ability to administer medication subcutaneously with the push of a button accurately. This sector is expected to maintain its dominance in the market.

North America is the leading market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases. The availability of large-volume wearable injectors in the region also contributes to the market growth.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/wearable-injectors-market-2354

Key Developments in the Wearable Injectors Market:

Amgen has announced exciting data from the CodeBreaK 101 clinical trial. The trial is evaluating LUMAKRAS in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are adults.

Roche and Alnylam declared that the KARDIA-1 study, a Phase 2 investigation of zilebesiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting AGT, has met its primary objective.

Wearable Injectors Market Report Highlights:

The wearable injectors market size is expected to reach at a CAGR of 15.8% by 2032. Wearable injectors offer a patient-centered approach to medical treatment. These devices allow individuals to self-administer therapies, including biologics and personalized medicine, with convenience and accuracy. Wearable injectors provide sustained therapeutic effects, improving patient adherence and treatment effectiveness. Healthcare providers can remotely monitor patient adherence and vital signs. As a result, wearable on-body injectors have become the preferred option for subcutaneous drug administration in home care settings.

On-body wearable injectors (patch pumps) are popular for simplifying medication administration, offering reminders, and tracking. Spring-based technology is the most common due to its ease of use and accuracy and is expected to continue dominating the market.

North America's advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing chronic disease rates make it the leading market for large-volume wearable injectors, which are easy to use and effective in treating certain illnesses.

Some major players in the wearable injectors market report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed, Insulate Corporation, Unilife Corporation, Steady Med Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen Inc., Enable Injections, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., CeQur SA, , Subcuject, Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, and Medtronic.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/wearable-injectors-market-2354

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/wearable-injectors-market-2354

Wearable Injectors Market Report Segmentation:

Wearable Injectors Market, By Type (2023-2032)

On-body wearable injectors

Off-body wearable injectors

Wearable Injectors Market, By Technology (2023-2032)

Spring-based

Motor-driven

Rotary Pump

Expanding battery

Others

Wearable Injectors Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious disease,

Autoimmune disease

Oncology

Other

Wearable Injectors Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

Clinic

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

Wearable Injectors Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Exosomes Market 2023 to 2032

Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2023 to 2032

Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2023 to 2032

Telehealth Market 2023 to 2032

DNA Synthesizer Market 2023 to 2032

