Von Baer’s Luxury Business Briefcases Featured on Luxuo.com

Katonah, New York, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Von Baer’s range of business briefcases have been showcased on the exclusive fashion website luxuo.com. Their briefcases are handcrafted in Italy and are ideal for people who appreciate high-quality full grain leather , superior hardware, and meticulous craftsmanship . Von Baer creates a wide range of certified Italian leather products that include vegetable-tanned leather, full grain leather, and customization options for its clients. Their collection of luxury briefcases upholds Von Baer’s company values of sustainability to ensure that clients are purchasing products that were made with ethical practices. The premium leather briefcases are excellent for work and can be personalized according to a client’s preferences.

Their collection includes briefcases in these colors:

Solid brown Classic tan Elegant black Deep red

People can choose to buy different sizes depending on their specific needs. The No.1 Leather Briefcase is great for those who want to exude professionalism, with its 3 large main compartments providing enough room to store documents and a laptop, and the more traditional style is ideal for lawyers or doctors.

The City Leather Laptop Bag is also a great option for work and comes in solid brown, deep red, and elegant black. People can choose to get the regular size or the large one to hold more of their valuables plus a 17-inch laptop. Customers who want to go for an sleek yet traditional look will love the No.2 Leather Messenger that isn’t bulky, and keeps everything in place with its double locking top flap. Regardless of your professional style, you’ll be able to find an excellent briefcase to keep your valuables secure and keep you looking great too.

All the briefcases in this collection are made of specially certified Italian full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, which is the best type of leather you can source. Von Baer maintains a high level of craftsmanship and manufacturing to ensure that the final product is outstanding. Von Baer describes its certified Italian vegetable-tanned full grain leather as “the finest form of leather possible, and includes all parts of the leather, including the durable outer layer that’s the part exposed to the outside world. It takes a skilled hand to craft it well, and the final product retains unique characteristics and imperfections – which is part of its appeal.” Von Baer has an in-depth video about how this kind of leather is made that you watch on their YouTube channel.

Each product that Von Baer produces is made with a high attention to detail, and a high standard of craftsmanship. Customers can trust that they are getting the very best luxury leather products on the market. Whether you’re looking for real leather laptop bags, backpacks, or women’s handbags, you can find everything you are looking for at Von Baer.

About Von Baer

Von Baer was founded in 2015 with the mission to add class and inspiration to people’s lives through premium leather products that are customizable. The founders, Igor Monte and Albert Varkki set out to create a brand that was in alignment with their own needs. Since they couldn’t easily find good laptop bags to use for themselves, they decided to create sophisticated, elegant ones and sell them internationally.

Von Baer now provides the best Italian leather products to its customers in over 62 countries around the world. The company is focused on providing products of premium quality that are made with sustainable materials and excellent craftsmanship. Von Baer sells practical products like briefcases, travel bags, wallets, belts and laptop bags but doesn’t make them look dull or uninspiring. Each product is practical yet designed to look good to inspire customers just like you. If you’d like to see more of Von Baer’s products, please visit their website here.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/von-baers-luxury-business-briefcases-featured-on-luxuo-com/