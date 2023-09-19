Hygienix Innovation Award™ Finalist: Glatfelter’s GlatPure™ Range

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, has been nominated as a finalist for the 2023 Hygienix Innovation Award™ for its GlatPure™ product range, a full range of bio-based absorbent hygiene components derived from renewable materials. This prestigious award recognizes and rewards a company that utilizes and demonstrates innovation in the hygiene market.



Designed for environmentally conscious consumers, GlatPure™ offers a toolbox of innovative solutions that elevate sustainability without compromising product performance. This new generation of absorbent hygiene products consists of a variety of plant-based and natural topsheets, an acquisition distribution layer, an absorbent core, a newly improved backsheet, and a landing zone. Crafted with 100% renewable fibers and biodegradable materials, and enriched with bio-based binders, GlatPure™ stands as the industry’s first fully functional, fossil fuel-free range of solutions.

“The GlatPure™ range stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier performance and sustainability in absorbent hygiene products,” said Vishal Bansal, Vice President of Global Innovation, ESG, and Product Sustainability. “Understanding that each component plays an important role in product excellence, we have tailored every layer to ensure they more than meet their required attributes in the application. To achieve this, we harnessed the power of multiple advanced technologies, carefully selected for their unique advantages.”

Glatfelter will be presenting its innovations at Hygienix, a premier event for absorbent hygiene and personal care markets, taking place from November 13 to 16, 2023, in New Orleans, LA.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with fifteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

