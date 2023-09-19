Equip Welcomes Adults with Expansion of Virtual Evidence-Based Eating Disorder Treatment

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equip , the leading provider of virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its services to adults, ensuring that everyone in the U.S. who needs it has access to care. Nearly 30 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime, but only a small fraction get care that results in lasting recovery. Equip’s expansion to adults cements the company’s position as the leading eating disorder treatment provider and closes significant gaps in the traditional treatment landscape.



“Since Equip’s inception in 2019, we have been laser-focused on providing effective treatment to thousands of adolescents and young adults with eating disorders,” said Dr. Erin Parks, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Equip. “We know, though, that eating disorders don’t discriminate by age, gender, socioeconomic status, or body size. By broadening our treatment to adults, we are expanding hope to every person with an eating disorder that they can rediscover a more meaningful life on the other side of their illness.”

This expansion is a landmark moment for the company, showcasing continued momentum. It’s buoyed by a recent additional investment from General Catalyst, one of Equip’s early investors, which will fuel the company’s expansion and mission to treat everyone in need of eating disorder care.

Earlier this year, Equip published its first Annual Outcomes Report , which revealed that patients saw their symptoms reduced by at least 50 percent in their first five months of treatment. Additionally, 94 percent of all Equip patients had their treatment covered by insurance as a result of strategic partnerships with many leading commercial insurance plans and Medicaid. Today, Equip treats patients in all 50 U.S. states, including the nine U.S. states that lack an in-person treatment center entirely.

