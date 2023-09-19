Dow Jones Risk & Compliance Launches RiskCenter Advanced Screening and Monitoring

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones Risk & Compliance has today announced a new advanced, AI-powered solution for financial crime and third-party risk management. RiskCenter Advanced Screening and Monitoring (ASAM) uses best-in-class risk data, cutting-edge machine learning and AI technologies to optimize anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions and anti-corruption compliance.



Designed with regulatory guidance in mind, ASAM brings greater transparency to risk management workflows, enabling financial institutions and corporations to screen customers and third parties at speed and scale. Results are based on information and insights from premium, licensed publications, underlining Dow Jones’s commitment to developing trusted, reliable and copyright-compliant AI tools.

“As the legislative landscape becomes increasingly complex, organizations need to be able to identify and evaluate risk quickly and effectively,” said Joel Lange, general manager of Risk & Research at Dow Jones. “By augmenting our deep domain expertise with emerging AI technologies, we aim to empower our customers with the tools and information they need to stay one step ahead of illicit activities and make faster, smarter risk-based decisions.”

"This is an exciting milestone as we continue to expand advanced technologies in new and transformative ways across Dow Jones's portfolio," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "The launch of ASAM not only helps us better serve our customers with tools to fight financial crime and manage third-party risk, it is also a reflection of the power of strategic investments aimed at creating additional value for our customers.”

Advanced Screening and Monitoring at Scale

Powered by Ripjar’s sophisticated machine learning technology, ASAM surfaces information from multiple data sources, including Dow Jones’s proprietary structured risk data and unstructured text from thousands of trusted, licensed news sources in the Factiva business intelligence platform.

The flexible, scalable solution can screen against hundreds of millions of names at a time, reducing the time to complete adverse media checks while also decreasing the occurrence of false positives that waste valuable time and resources.

The launch of ASAM deepens Dow Jones’s strategic partnership with Ripjar following its minority equity investment in January 2023. The two companies have worked together since 2018 to help financial institutions and large corporations protect their businesses from financial crime risk.

Dow Jones will expand its suite of compliance-ready, AI-powered risk management tools over the next 12 months as it continues to invest in advanced AI, generative AI and automation for the compliance sector.

Visit dowjones.com/professional/risk/advanced-screening-monitoring to learn more.

