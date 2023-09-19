Icario to Showcase Digital-First Healthcare Innovation at Three Key Industry Events in October

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry’s leading engagement company, today announced its plans to attend three key industry events in October: HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas, MHPA23 in National Harbor (near Washington, D.C.), and the NCQA Health Innovation Summit in Orlando. The Icario Team will be actively on-site and welcomes the ability to network, demonstrate, and discuss how Icario is shaping, delivering and driving the next generation of healthcare.



HLTH 2023

When: Oct. 8-11, 2023





Oct. 8-11, 2023 Where: Las Vegas Convention Center





Las Vegas Convention Center Event details: Icario is a sponsor of HLTH 2023 , the leading annual event for healthcare innovation. Attendees can visit Icario at booth No. 6015 and join the company's reception on the opening night at Salon Privé in the Eiffel Tower Restaurant. Those interested in attending the reception can RSVP here .



MHPA23

When: Oct. 18-20, 2023





Oct. 18-20, 2023 Where: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland (minutes from Washington, D.C.)





Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland (minutes from Washington, D.C.) Event details: Icario will also serve as a sponsor of MHPA23 , the industry's largest annual Medicaid conference. Icario team members will be at booth No. 214 for discussions on how to lead Medicaid forward, and on the first night of the event, Icario will host a reception featuring duckpin bowling, bocce ball, pool, darts, and more at Harbor Social. Attendees interested in the reception can RSVP here .



NCQA Health Innovation Summit

When: Oct. 23-25, 2023





Oct. 23-25, 2023 Where: Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Orlando, Florida





Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Orlando, Florida Event details: Icario executives will be at booth No. 413 at the 2023 NCQA Health Innovation Summit , the premier event for leaders and innovators in the healthcare ecosystem to come together and accelerate quality. The event will feature an Icario speaking session on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. ET titled "Making Consumer Data Actionable to Close Gaps in Healthcare. During the session, healthcare experts Oluseyi Aliu, MD, Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP, John Gorman, Marcus Osborne, and Troy Jelinek, PhD, MHA, will provide a holistic view of how health plans and systems can turn mountains of data into insights that help individual consumers take action. Icario will also host a Havana Night-themed reception at Wreckers Sports Bar on the evening of Oct. 23; those interested in attending can RSVP here .



About Icario

Icario is the leading digital-first health action company driving the next generation of healthcare. Powering over 100 million connections with people, the company’s health action platform unites whole-person data, behavioral science, and digital-first omnichannel pathways to personally connect everyone to health. Icario deeply understands people and delivers personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the 10 largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com .

