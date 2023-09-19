Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market is Predicted to Gain USD 7.7 Billion by 2032 || Recording a CAGR of 5.6%

New York, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market size is expected to be worth around USD 7.7 Billion by 2032 from USD 4.5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032

The women’s health rehabiltation products are classified into, pregnancy and postpartum care, urinary incontinence, orthopedic care, pelvic pain, lymphedema, breast cancer care, and other prouducts. These products offer help to women who are suffering from breast cancer, pelvic floor dysfunction, pregnancy issues and post-partum issues. In addition, this market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as breast cancer and arthritis and also due to the rising geriatric female population.





Key Takeaway

By product type, the women’s health rehabilitation products market was dominated by urinary incontinence products, with a market share of 27% in 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence among women.

Factors affecting the growth of the Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market

Several factors are affecting the growth of the Women’s health rehabilitation products market. These include:

Rising incidence of breast cancer: The incidence of breast cancer is rising and it has become the most common type of cancer among all the women. As per WHO , every year, around 2.3 million new breast cancer cases are reported.

Top Trends in the Women’s Health Rehabilitation Market

The trend for homecare services is growing as the aging population is increasing at a global level. These services reduce the need for nursing homes and allows the patient to stay at their own home. Around 70% of people who use these services are aged 65 years and above. Homecare services are become widely popular all over the world and it is anticipated that this trend would continue to grow in the forecast period. With rise in homecare services, the demand for rehabilitation products is also expected to grow.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America held the largest share in the global market. North America dominated the women’s health rehabilitation products market owing to the increasing demand for rehabilitation and post-treatment care products in the region. Furthermore, rise in the incidence of breast cancer in this region is also contributing to the growth of this market. On the other hand, women’s health rehabilitation products market is anticipated to develop in the regions of Europe as there is a rise in the incidence of urine incontinence among females.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.5 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 7.7 billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 5.6% North America Revenue Share 45 % Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increasing population of elderly women is boosting the demand for urinary incontinence products. Due to this, the demand for underpads is growing. Furthermore, as per the analysis of WHO, the total count of individuals aged 60 and above will be around 2 billion by 2050, worldwide. Some of the common diseases among these people are diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), osteoarthritis and depression. All these factors, are driving the growth of women’s health rehabilitation products market.

Market Restraints

High costs affiliated with the rehabilitation products are restraining the growth of women’s health rehabilitation products market. A physical therapy equipment costs around US$3,029. Currently approximately 800 million individuals spend at least 10% of their income on healthcare and around 100 million of them are burdened due to these costs. Owing to the factors such as high costs associated with rehabilitation products and financial burden on individuals would hinder the growth of this market.

Market Opportunities

Manufacturers of women’s health rehabilitation products are operating with efficiency and focusing more towards the needs of the customers. Companies are coming up with new products and are striving to reduce the costs of the produts at every stage so as to offer a quality product to the customer at affordable prices. Their customer centric efforts, expansion of manufacturing and constant innovation will act as an important factor in achieving success.

Report Segmentation of the Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market

Product Type Insight

In 2022, urinary incontinence segment held the majority of revenue share. It accounted for the market share of 27%, due to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence among women. Products offered for urinary incontinence are adult diapers, liners, catheters and more. Almost 50% of adult women suffer from the problem of urine incontinence and this problem keeps rising with age. Moreover, vaginal electrodes are in great demand nowadays, which is further driving the market growth.

Therapy Insight

In 2022, the physical therapy segment held 35% of the market share. This segment is dominating the market as the demand for physical therapies is increasing across the globe. The rising demand for physical therapy products such as electrodes, foam rollers, terry towels, clod packs, and massage cream will drive the growth of the market.

By End-User

Hospitals were accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Acute rehabilitation is driving the importance of hospitals, as it maximizes the impact of acute and surgical interventions and facilitates recovery. Moreover, rehab centers are aniticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period as they reduce the lengthy hospital procedures.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Orthopedic Care

Urinary Incontinence

Breast Cancer Care

Pelvic Pain

Lymphedema

Pregnancy and Postpartum Care

Others

By Therapy

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Massage Therapy

Chiropractic Therapy

By End-User

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Physical Therapy Clinics

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the women’s health rehabilitation products market are GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., Access Health, GPC Medical Ltd, Zynex, Inc and others. These companies are coming up with various startegies such as new product launching, acquisitions and mergers, etc. The emergence of new players is creating competition for the leading players in the market.

Some of the major players include

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Access Health

GPC Medical Ltd

Zynex, Inc

Win Health Medical Ltd

Meyer Physical Therapy

Sportstec Clinic

AliMed

DeRoyal Industries, Inc

Essity Medical Solutions

Accord Medical Products

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market

In August 2022: A national group purchasing agreement was awarded to AliMed for its pediatric positioners and straps. This will give leverage to Premier, Inc., a healthcare improvement company, of special pricing.

A national group purchasing agreement was awarded to AliMed for its pediatric positioners and straps. This will give leverage to Premier, Inc., a healthcare improvement company, of special pricing. In January 2022: The manufacturer and distributor of non-invasive medical devices for patient monitoring, pain management, and rehabilitation, Zynex, Inc., recently announced the addition of post-operative and osteoarthritis knee braces to its line of rehabilitation and pain products.

