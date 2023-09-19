Palm Tree Crew Welcomes Karan Ram as President of Festivals and Events

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Tree Crew is thrilled to introduce its newest team member, Karan Ram, who has joined the company as the President of Palm Tree Crew Festivals and Events. In expanding its team, Palm Tree Crew’s mission is not only to enhance the fan experience, but to introduce new and exciting types of events in the future.







Ram brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic track record in the event and music industry. As founder of Moment Entertainment, one of the most prominent collegiate concert and event companies on the West Coast, he played a pivotal role in bringing artists such as The Chainsmokers, Gryffin, and Two Friends to college campuses. Utilizing his ties at these campuses, Ram orchestrated large-scale marketing campaigns for iconic shows like Swedish House Mafia's One Last Tour. His success led to the acquisition of Moment Entertainment’s event division by Pollen, a UK-based company expanding into the US market.

Under the Pollen umbrella, Ram was instrumental in establishing the Curated Travel division, forging collaborations with brands and artists to create co-curated travel festivals worldwide. He worked closely with esteemed event brands such as Emo Nite, producing unforgettable experiences in locations like Las Vegas featuring artists like Machine Gun Kelly and 3OH!3. He also collaborated with major acts like J Balvin on global Latin events, contributing to the creation of the J Balvin-curated Ibiza experience.

In June 2022, Ram took the helm as President of Breakaway, a touring music festival in the US. Thanks in part to Ram’s leadership, Breakaway grew from three festivals in 2021 to an impressive seven festivals by 2023.

“We’re excited to welcome Karan to Palm Tree Crew and to have him bring his expertise and passion to our team,” said Myles Shear, co-founder of Palm Tree Crew. “As the President of Palm Tree Crew Festivals and Events, he will play a pivotal role in scaling our brand to even greater global heights.”

About Palm Tree Crew:

Palm Tree Crew, originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business, a film and TV studio, and a multi-product investment platform, all under one unified ecosystem. Palm Tree Crew harnesses the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors and celebrities who know how to build global brands.

