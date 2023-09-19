Asia-Pacific Vehicle Leasing and Rental Fleet Telematics Market Insights Report 2023: Strategic Partnerships, Technology and IP, & Product Developments will be Key for Vendors Growth

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Telematics in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Fleet Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study delves into the telematics landscape within the leasing and rental market across the Asia-Pacific region, with a specific focus on key markets including Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The primary objective is to unravel the intricate web of telematics services catered to the leasing and rental sector and unearth the transformative features that lend substantial advantages to this industry.

The incorporation of telematics technology within vehicle leasing and rental companies has ushered in a host of benefits, offering heightened control over fleet assets in terms of both cost and efficiency. Telematics solutions empower fleet businesses to capture crucial data points, enhance driver behavior, bolster safety and security measures, pinpoint negligent driving practices, extend vehicle lifespan, optimize claims ratios, and safeguard vehicle residual values.

This study extends its illumination to encompass market dimensions, providing valuable parc data for leasing, rental, and corporate outright purchase fleets. Additionally, it offers insights into the existing telematics installed base within each segment. It explores the intricate tapestry of technology and vital industry trends interwoven with telematics adoption.

Intricate scrutiny is devoted to key participants in the telematics sphere who provide services tailored to the leasing and rental realm. The study doesn't limit its purview to services but extends geographically to provide comprehensive coverage. In summation, it endeavors to furnish an all-encompassing comprehension of telematics within the leasing and rental sphere in APAC, offering a profound narrative of pivotal trends, an overarching market perspective, and an outlook for the future.

The technological landscape in Asia-Pacific has undergone a substantial evolution in recent years. Nations within the region have been swift in embracing rapidly emerging technologies such as IoT and connected cars, embracing a wave of digital transformation. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges, including disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain, impacting the automotive industry and decelerating passenger car and light vehicle sales. Leasing and rental companies in the region grappled with growth-related hurdles.

However, the Asia-Pacific region demonstrated resilience and emerged as a formidable player. Telematics connectivity surged, particularly in China and India, home to well-established telematics entities that provided crucial support to leasing and rental companies in addressing operational disruptions.

Prominent automobile manufacturers like Toyota, Suzuki, TATA, Hyundai, and KIA have now made connectivity a standard offering. Leasing and rental companies in APAC are swiftly adopting factory-fit OEM telematics solutions or partnering with aftermarket telematics providers to cater to their fleet needs.

Frequently, telematics firms integrate fleet management solutions, engaging in fierce competition and offering technologically rich solutions. Vehicle security alerts, tracking capabilities, driver analysis, fuel management, emergency response systems, and other features are widely harnessed by leasing and rental entities.

The widespread adoption of 5G networks across APAC has paved the way for faster and more reliable connectivity within fleets, enhancing real-time tracking and communication between vehicles and fleet managers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the APAC Telematics in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Fleet Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

3. Segmentation and Overview

Segmentation Overview

Definitions

Fleet Telematics Solution Types

Segmentation

4. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Installed Base Split by Country

Telematics Installed Base Forecast

Fleet Parc by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

Fleet Telematics Benchmarking

Telematics Trends in the Leasing and Rental Industry

Connected Services Ecosystem

Leasing and Rental: Telematics Service Preference

Telematics Benefits

Top Reasons for Fleet Companies to Invest in Telematics

Leasing and Rental Fleets: Preferred Features

5. Telematics in Vehicle Leasing

Telematics Penetration in Leasing Fleets by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Unit Forecast by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

6. Telematics in Vehicle Rentals

Telematics Penetration in Rental Fleets by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Unit Forecast by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

7. Telematics in Corporate Outright Purchase (company-owned fleets)

Telematics Penetration in Corporate Outright Purchase Fleets by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Unit Forecast by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

8. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Telematics Ecosystem Partners

Fleet Telematics: Segment Stakeholders

Leasing Companies: Telematics Offerings

Rental Companies: Telematics Offerings

Telematics Companies: Product Offerings and Key Solutions

Fleet Telematics: Packages and Pricing

9. Country Analysis

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

10. Case Studies

11. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

