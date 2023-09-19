Nanofiltration Membrane Market is estimated to be US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032; Increase in sales of generic medicines and developments in medical infrastructure to Foster Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanofiltration (NF) membranes are a type of filtration technology used for separating and purifying various substances at the Nano scale level. They are a critical component in various industrial processes and water treatment applications due to their ability to selectively allow certain molecules to pass through while blocking others.

Nanofiltration membranes are widely used in water treatment and purification processes. With growing concerns about water quality and the need for safe drinking water, the demand for Nanofiltration Membrane Market for municipal and industrial water treatment is expected to increase. Also, nanofiltration membranes are used in desalination processes to remove contaminants from seawater and brackish water.

Key Highlights –

In July 2023, DuPont Launched First Nanofiltration Membrane Elements for High Productivity Lithium-Brine Purification. DuPont's initial lithium brine purification products are the FilmTec LiNE-XD and LiNE-XD HP, which deliver high lithium passage from typical chloride-rich Li-brine streams and strong selectivity over divalent metals like magnesium.

Analyst View –

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries use nanofiltration for the purification of drugs, vaccines, and biologics. With the growth of the pharmaceutical sector, the demand for nanofiltration membranes is expected to rise. Further, nanofiltration membranes are used in chemical processing for solvent recovery, selective ion removal, and separation of organic compounds. The expansion of chemical industries is likely to drive Nanofiltration Membrane Market growth.

Nanofiltration Membrane Market key trends:

Growing Demand for Clean Water: The increasing global demand for clean and safe drinking water is a significant driver of the nanofiltration membrane market. These membranes are used for removing contaminants, including organic compounds, heavy metals, and microorganisms, from water sources.

Wastewater Treatment: The focus on sustainable water management and environmental protection is driving the use of nanofiltration membranes in wastewater treatment processes. These membranes can effectively treat industrial and municipal wastewater, making it suitable for reuse or safe discharge.

Desalination: Nanofiltration membranes play a vital role in desalination processes, particularly in the treatment of brackish water. As water scarcity becomes a global concern, desalination is gaining prominence, and nanofiltration is a key technology in this sector.

Selective Separation: Nanofiltration membranes offer selective separation capabilities, allowing the retention of valuable components while removing unwanted substances. This is particularly important in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Focus on Environmental Sustainability: The development of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient nanofiltration membranes is a notable trend. Energy-efficient membranes reduce the operational costs and environmental footprint of water treatment processes.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details The base year for estimation 2019 Forecast period 2019 – 2029 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2019– 2029 Market Segmentation By Type- Polymeric, Inorganic, and Hybrid



By Application- Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical, Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players of Nanofiltration Membrane Market:

Koch Membrane Systems

ECN

GEA

Dow

INOPOR

Toray Chemicals

Alfa Laval

Argonide

Nitto Hydranautics

Pall Corp

The Nanofiltration Membrane Market faces several challenges, some of which include:

High Initial Investment Costs: The installation of nanofiltration membrane systems can be capital-intensive. The cost of purchasing and installing membranes, associated equipment, and infrastructure upgrades can be a barrier for smaller water treatment facilities and industries.

Energy Consumption: Nanofiltration processes can consume a significant amount of energy, especially when high pressures are required to drive water through the membranes. Energy costs can be a substantial operational expense.

Membrane Fouling: Membrane fouling, caused by the accumulation of particles, organic matter, and scaling on the membrane surface, is a common challenge. Fouling can reduce membrane performance, increase maintenance costs, and shorten membrane lifespan.

Maintenance and Replacement: Regular maintenance is necessary to prevent fouling and ensure the longevity of nanofiltration membranes. Additionally, over time, membranes may need to be replaced, which can be costly and disrupt operations.

Selectivity vs. Flux Trade-Off: Nanofiltration membranes offer a trade-off between selectivity (ability to remove specific contaminants) and flux (water flow rate). Striking the right balance between these two factors is essential for optimizing system performance.

