Global Data Catalog Market Size to Reach USD 8,131.97 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data catalog market size was USD 590 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing data proliferation and rising demand for business intelligence tools are key factors driving growth of the market. Due to numerous source systems or siloed data, use of data assets or their interpretation can frequently be inconsistent.

By consolidating all information about data assets into a single platform, creation of a data catalog can reduce discrepancies and ongoing management will keep it coordinated and consistent. When a data catalog is automated, it can grow and update automatically, requiring less administrative help. The problem is to identify optimal data assets for work at hand because most organizations have an abundance of data, making it easy to find a data asset to use for analytics or reporting. Good data catalogs should include usage statistics as well as user ratings and reviews to facilitate decision-making.

However, how effectively the data is acquired will depend on the system's capacity for data collecting. Data catalog tools may be quite expensive because this method requires a team of people to perform the interview. Time-consuming responsibilities include reporting, arranging, and transcription while online and offline survey responses might not always be accurate. Some people just take surveys to receive the promised reward. The outcome of discussion might also be strongly influenced by analysts and moderators. Moreover, ability of data catalogs to extract information from data makes them useful and only if this data is randomly kept and inspected, it will generate noise, which will hinder and slow down processes.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The Data Catalog market is fairly consolidated with a few small and medium-sized market players accounting for majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Strategic Development

In June 08, 2022, Ecostruxure IT, Schneider Electric introduced a quicker prefabricated data center solution in Europe, along with introducing a "modernization" of its infrastructure management software.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The solutions segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Data catalog solutions address important issues with data management. Even when they are aware of datasets they control, organizations usually lack information on which are more and less trustworthy. A data lake can occasionally resemble a data swamp depending on the situation.

The cloud segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud deployment method segment holds a substantial market share because end-users in the data catalog market have access to comprehensive and adaptable solutions through cloud-based solutions. It offers features such as large storage capacities, improved data security, scalability, cost savings, and efficient data storage.

The banking and finance segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Banking and financial industries were among the first industries to use data categorization. The financial analysis uses statistical techniques to pinpoint financial issues. Financial data catalog integrates historical econometrics techniques with technology components of information science. In addition, employment of Machine Learning (ML), prescriptive analytics, and predictive modeling in financial details offers good chances for understanding financial data and fixing related issues.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. Inventions are given special attention in the U.S. and Canada. These nations have most vibrant and most competitive data catalog markets anywhere in the globe. Due to accelerated rate of infrastructure development and massive increase of data from all industry verticals, North America is regarded as one of the most promising regions for growth.

In June 09, 2022, The Dutch company LeasePlan, which has operations all over the world, has been named winner of IDC's 2022 European Data Strategy & Innovation Awards in the category of Data Management Excellence, according to Denodo, the industry leader in data management.

Emergen Research has segmented the data catalog market based on component, deployment mode, end-user, and region:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Solutions Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Cloud On-Premise

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Retail & E-commerce Banking & Finance IT & Telecom Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



