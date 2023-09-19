Global Online Movie Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $28.67 Billion During 2022-2027 - Growing Number of Partnerships and Acquisitions and Implementation of AI by OTT Service Providers

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Movie Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online movie market is forecasted to grow by USD 28676.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.35%

This study identifies the increase in better customer experience in movies industry as one of the prime reasons driving the online movie market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by rising popularity of online video streaming services, rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to internet, and increasing penetration of smart TVs. Also, growing number of partnerships and acquisitions and implementation of AI by OTT service providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the online movie market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online movie market vendors. Also, the online movie market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $28.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Eros Media World plc

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Mubi Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Sun TV Network Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.

Walmart Inc.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online movie market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Website - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 App - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Platform

7.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Laptop and desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Platform



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



