Global Industrial Gases Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry & Increasing Dependence for Technology Advancements

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gases Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Nitrogen, Oxygen), By Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail), By Distribution (Bulk, Cylinder), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial gases market size is expected to reach USD 173.43 Billion by 2030

Industrial gases play a pivotal role in propelling economic growth across various regions. The market for these gases is expected to outpace GDP growth rates, emphasizing their significance.

Nitrogen usage has surged globally, outpacing oxygen, but argon is emerging as a strong contender poised to surpass oxygen in utility. However, some countries like India still rely heavily on oxygen. Anticipated growth during the forecast period is likely to be driven by argon and nitrogen, while hydrogen may gain importance as an energy source, especially with declining fossil fuel resources.

The application of oxygen for environmental protection and energy conservation, along with nitrogen's role in the food and packaging industry, presents immediate market opportunities. Industrial gases, including hydrogen, are anticipated to see increased demand in desulphurization processes and various fuel types, such as LNG, shale gas, CNG, and LCNG.

Additionally, the growing healthcare industry is boosting the application of industrial gases in medical devices like MRI and NMRI, contributing to industry growth. With both local and international players vying for market share, competition is intense, driving innovation and efficient sales channels.

Asia Pacific led the industry in 2022, driven by the electronics and healthcare sectors, with nitrogen expected to experience substantial growth due to its role in electronics manufacturing. The industry's future growth will be fueled by healthcare and electronics sectors' reliance on industrial gases for technological advancements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $99.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $173.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Air Products Inc.

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

Messer

SOL Group

Iwatani Corporation

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

INOX-Air Products Inc.

Strandmollen A / S

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Assumptions

1.4 Information Procurement



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2018 - 2030

3.3 Global industrial gases market value chain analysis

3.4 Technology Trends

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 High dependence on industrial gases for technology advancement

3.6.1.2 Growing demand from the healthcare segment

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Stringent Regulations Against Harmful Emissions

3.7 Key opportunities - Prioritized

3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Industrial Gases Market

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 Industrial gases market- Pestels analysis

3.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Gases Market

3.9.1 Supply Side

3.9.2 Demand Side

3.9.3 Impact Verdict - Medium



Chapter 4 Global Industrial Gases Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Industrial Gases Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.1.1 Nitrogen

4.1.2 Hydrogen

4.1.3 Carbon Dioxide

4.1.4 Oxygen

4.1.5 Argon

4.1.6 Acetylene



Chapter 5 Global Industrial Gases Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Industrial Gases Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.1.1 Healthcare

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Metallurgy & Glass

5.1.4 Food & Beverages

5.1.5 Retail

5.1.6 Chemicals & Energy



Chapter 7 Global Industrial Gases Market: Distribution Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Global Industrial Gases Market: Distribution Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.1.1 On-site

7.1.2 Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport)

7.1.3 Cylinder (Merchant)



Chapter 8 Global Industrial Gases Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Global Industrial Gases Market - Competitive Analysis

9.1 Company market share analysis

9.2 Vendor Landscape

9.2.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

9.2.2 List of Top Three High Purity Gas Equipment Installers

9.2.3 List of High Purity Gas Equipment Installers

9.3 Competitive environment

9.3.1 Strategy framework



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d441f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment