United States Wound Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Breakdown by Debridement, HBOT, Compression Therapy, Specialized Dressing, Infection Control

The U.S. wound care centers market size is expected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2023 to 2030
The growth of the wound care management industry can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and a growing awareness of wound care. According to the Agency for Health Research and Quality (AHRQ), over 2.5 million people in the U.S. suffer from pressure sores each year. These pressure-related wounds, often in combination with friction, lead to Pressure Ulcers (PUs), resulting in an annual cost exceeding USD 11 billion in the United States.
Wound care centers play a crucial role in addressing various wound types, including infections that require debridement, and offer Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for non-healing and chronic wounds, as well as specialized dressings. These centers are increasingly focusing on making HBOT more accessible to patients due to its effectiveness in healing chronic and non-healing wounds. Furthermore, advancements in medical solutions for wound care have greatly benefited these centers.
For instance, SIGVARIS introduced the UlceRx Therapy Solution Kit, comprising compression stockings designed to aid centers in treating venous leg ulcers. Healogics, Inc. initiated an awareness campaign highlighting the impact of heart health on wound healing, aiming to reduce the need for leg amputations caused by poor limb blood circulation, which can be prevented through compression therapy.
The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the industry, with many centers temporarily closing and reducing patient volumes to control the virus's spread. However, post the initial disruptions, both companies and the U.S. government initiated corrective measures to aid economic recovery and support businesses.
To adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic, Healogics, Inc., a leading wound care provider, swiftly launched its Telehealth Program, making it accessible to over 600 wound care centers and 4,000 affiliated wound care providers.
In terms of revenue, the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) procedure segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the high demand for chronic wound treatment, particularly for arterial ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, owing to its remarkable success rate. The specialized dressings segment is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, driven by the introduction of advanced and innovative specialized dressings in the market.
The market's vast potential has prompted numerous service providers to expand their presence by establishing new centers and entering strategic partnerships with other firms.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|65
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Market Dynamics
Market driver analysis
- Increasing geriatric & diabetic population
- High demand for wound care
- Initiatives by wound care centers
Market restraint analysis
- High cost of treatment
- Lack of awareness about the complications associated with chronic wounds
- Hurdles with wound care billing collection
Business Environment Analysis Tools
- U.S. Wound Care Centers - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- U.S. Wound Care Centers- PESTEL Analysis
Regulatory Scenario & Reimbursement Outlook
- Regulatory Scenario
- Reimbursement Scenario
Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2022
Impact of COVID-19: Qualitative Analysis
Company Profiles
- TOWER WOUND CARE CENTER.
- SNF Wound Care
- WOUND INSTITUTE OF AMERICA
- EmergeOrtho
- North Shore Health and Hyperbarics
- Baptist Health South Florida
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- Healogics, Inc.
Competitive Analysis
- Participant's Overview
- Financial Performance
- Participant Categorization
- Company Market Position Analysis
- List of Few Wound Care Centers
- Strategy Mapping
- New Service launch
- Partnerships
- Acquisition
- Regional expansion
- Funding
