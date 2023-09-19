United States Wound Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Breakdown by Debridement, HBOT, Compression Therapy, Specialized Dressing, Infection Control

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Wound Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Debridement, HBOT, Compression Therapy, Specialized Dressing, Infection Control), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. wound care centers market size is expected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2023 to 2030

The growth of the wound care management industry can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and a growing awareness of wound care. According to the Agency for Health Research and Quality (AHRQ), over 2.5 million people in the U.S. suffer from pressure sores each year. These pressure-related wounds, often in combination with friction, lead to Pressure Ulcers (PUs), resulting in an annual cost exceeding USD 11 billion in the United States.

Wound care centers play a crucial role in addressing various wound types, including infections that require debridement, and offer Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for non-healing and chronic wounds, as well as specialized dressings. These centers are increasingly focusing on making HBOT more accessible to patients due to its effectiveness in healing chronic and non-healing wounds. Furthermore, advancements in medical solutions for wound care have greatly benefited these centers.

For instance, SIGVARIS introduced the UlceRx Therapy Solution Kit, comprising compression stockings designed to aid centers in treating venous leg ulcers. Healogics, Inc. initiated an awareness campaign highlighting the impact of heart health on wound healing, aiming to reduce the need for leg amputations caused by poor limb blood circulation, which can be prevented through compression therapy.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the industry, with many centers temporarily closing and reducing patient volumes to control the virus's spread. However, post the initial disruptions, both companies and the U.S. government initiated corrective measures to aid economic recovery and support businesses.

To adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic, Healogics, Inc., a leading wound care provider, swiftly launched its Telehealth Program, making it accessible to over 600 wound care centers and 4,000 affiliated wound care providers.

In terms of revenue, the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) procedure segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the high demand for chronic wound treatment, particularly for arterial ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, owing to its remarkable success rate. The specialized dressings segment is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, driven by the introduction of advanced and innovative specialized dressings in the market.

The market's vast potential has prompted numerous service providers to expand their presence by establishing new centers and entering strategic partnerships with other firms.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered United States

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing geriatric & diabetic population

High demand for wound care

Initiatives by wound care centers

Market restraint analysis

High cost of treatment

Lack of awareness about the complications associated with chronic wounds

Hurdles with wound care billing collection

Business Environment Analysis Tools

U.S. Wound Care Centers - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

U.S. Wound Care Centers- PESTEL Analysis

Regulatory Scenario & Reimbursement Outlook

Regulatory Scenario

Reimbursement Scenario

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2022

Impact of COVID-19: Qualitative Analysis

Company Profiles

TOWER WOUND CARE CENTER.

SNF Wound Care

WOUND INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

EmergeOrtho

North Shore Health and Hyperbarics

Baptist Health South Florida

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Healogics, Inc.

Competitive Analysis

Participant's Overview

Financial Performance

Participant Categorization

Participant Categorization

Company Market Position Analysis

List of Few Wound Care Centers

Strategy Mapping

New Service launch

Partnerships

Acquisition

Regional expansion

Funding

