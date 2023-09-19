United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Research Report 2023: Cedars Sinai Receives Acclaim as LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Gender Transition (Female-to-male, Male-to-female), By Procedure (Mastectomy, Vaginoplasty, Scrotoplasty, Hysterectomy, Phalloplasty), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. sex reassignment surgery market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 11.25% from 2023 to 2030.

This growth is attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the market is benefiting from an improved reimbursement landscape and government support, along with increasing awareness about transgender surgeries. The rising awareness is instrumental in promoting understanding and acceptance of transgender individuals and their healthcare needs. Gender-affirming hormone treatments, involving the use of estrogen or testosterone, play a significant role in aligning the physical characteristics of transgender individuals with their gender identity.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives have contributed to the market's expansion. Notably, in June 2021, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the inclusion of gender-affirming surgeries in its healthcare coverage for transgender veterans, which was a significant development. Previously, only hormone therapy and mental health services were covered. These government initiatives have played a pivotal role in driving market growth.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on the U.S. sex reassignment surgery market. Plastic surgeons experienced a decline in the volume of services and procedures due to stringent pandemic regulations. Procedures like cosmetic and gender affirmation surgeries were particularly affected. Nevertheless, with the resumption of non-emergency services in clinics and hospitals across the U.S., the demand for sex reassignment surgeries is expected to rebound and contribute to market growth in the forecast period.

Among the various procedure segments, mastectomies held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, driven by the growing recognition of transgender identity and rights. Additionally, augmentation mammoplasty is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, benefiting from increased affordability and availability of breast implants.

In terms of gender transition, the female-to-male gender transition segment dominated the market in 2022, with the largest revenue share of 59.81%. This trend is driven by the increasing number of transgender men opting for gender reassignment surgery due to positive outcomes and societal acceptance.

The U.S. sex reassignment market is characterized by fragmentation, with a few major players alongside several small- and medium-sized care centers. These companies have implemented various strategic initiatives to enhance their services in sex reassignment surgery, contributing to their significant market share. For instance, in April 2022, Cedars Sinai received recognition as an LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Health Care Equality Index.

Company Profiles

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Transgender Surgery Institute

Cedars-Sinai

Moein Surgical Arts

Cleveland Clinic

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester

Regents of the University of Michigan

Boston Medical Center

The Johns Hopkins University

Kaiser Permanente

University of California, San Francisco Center of Excellence for Transgender Health

New York Presbyterian Hospital

Mayo Clinic (Transgender and Intersex Specialty Care Clinic)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of gender dysphoria

3.1.1.2. Improving reimbursement scenario and Government aids

3.1.1.3. Increasing public awareness about transgender surgeries

3.1.1.4. Increasing novel hormonal therapies with better efficacy

3.1.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1. High cost of procedures

3.1.2.2. Risks associated with surgical procedures

3.2. Industry Analysis Tools

3.2.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework & Reimbursement Scenario

3.4. Target Population Analysis

3.5. Patient Journey Analysis Based on a Hypothetical Case Study

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market: Gender Transition Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Definitions

4.2. U.S. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market: Gender Transition Movement & Market Share Analysis

4.4. Male-to-Female

4.5. Female-to-Male



Chapter 5. U.S. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market: Procedure Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Definitions

5.2. U.S. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market: Region Movement & Market Share Analysis

5.4. Augmentation Mammoplasty

5.5. Voice Feminization Surgery

5.6. Reduction Thyrochondroplasty

5.7. Orchiectomy

5.8. Vaginoplasty

5.9. Chest Masculinization Surgery

5.10. Scrotoplasty

5.11. Hysterectomy

5.12. Phalloplasty

5.13. Mastectomy

5.14. Metoidioplasty

5.15. Facial Feminization Surgery



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Overview

6.2. Financial Performance

6.3. Service Benchmarking

6.4. Strategic Initiatives

