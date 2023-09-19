Radial Head Resection Implants Market anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%; Increasing Prevalence of Radial Head Fractures across the Globe to Propel the Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radial Head Resection is a surgical procedure which involves the removal of radial head a smaller bone of forearm that makes up elbow joint after damage following trauma. Elbow dislocations are linked to radial head fractures which has driven market growth.

Growing acceptance of implants across globe has become major contribution in market growth. Further, improved and advanced implant technology have provided a viable therapeutic strategy which is likely to propel market growth. Furthermore, huge investment in research & development activities with innovative technologies is predicted to fuel the Radial Head Resection Implants Market growth in coming years.

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, In2Bones Global Inc., launched the new ‘Avenger Radial Head Prosthesis System’ for revision & primary joint replacement of radial head. The new launched system is sterile, single-use instrument which helps in restoring elbow joint function.

Analyst View:

Presence of major players and new launched product with innovative technologies has fruitful the demand for market growth. Improved healthcare sector coupled with favorable healthcare insurance programs that enable the population to afford the high cost of implants has provided lucrative opportunities in Radial Head Resection Implants Market growth over the forecast period.

Radial Head Resection Implants Market KEY Trends:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in materials, design, and manufacturing techniques are leading to the development of more durable and anatomically precise radial head resection implants.

Ongoing advancements in materials, design, and manufacturing techniques are leading to the development of more durable and anatomically precise radial head resection implants. Minimally Invasive Procedures: Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques is driving the adoption of radial head resection implants, as they allow for smaller incisions and faster recovery times.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques is driving the adoption of radial head resection implants, as they allow for smaller incisions and faster recovery times. Patient-Specific Implants: Customized and patient-specific radial head resection implants are gaining popularity, improving the overall fit and functionality of the implants for individual patients.

Customized and patient-specific radial head resection implants are gaining popularity, improving the overall fit and functionality of the implants for individual patients. Biocompatible Materials: Increasing use of biocompatible materials, such as titanium and ceramic, is enhancing the longevity of implants and reducing the risk of complications.

Increasing use of biocompatible materials, such as titanium and ceramic, is enhancing the longevity of implants and reducing the risk of complications. Rising Orthopedic Procedures: The overall growth in orthopedic surgeries, particularly related to fractures and traumatic injuries, is boosting the demand for radial head resection implants.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Standard, Recon, Lateral

By Fracture Type - Type III and Type IV

By Material - Titanium and Silicone

By End-Users - Orthopedic and Trauma Centers, Hospitals, and Orthopedic Clinics Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Biomet, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker

Key questions answered in Radial Head Resection Implants Market:

Other related Reports:

