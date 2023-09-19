Global Dialysis Market Size to Reach USD 156.16 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dialysis market size reached USD 94.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of kidney diseases, including kidney failure, is a crucial factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Dialysis is a crucial medical procedure for purification of blood artificially in case of patients who have non-functional kidneys, or their kidneys are damaged due to physical injury, co-morbidities, or other medical conditions.

According to the statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over six million adults over the age of 18 are diagnosed with kidney disease in the U.S., which accounts for 2.4% of the total U.S. adult population. Diabetes and high blood pressure have been attributed as the leading causes of the medical condition. Untreated diabetes can result in clusters of blood vessels in kidneys, which prevent filtration of blood, whereas high pressure can cause narrowing or weakening of arteries around the kidneys, both of which result in decreased function of the organ, increasing dependency on dialysis.



Empower Your Decisions: Get the Sample Report Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1167

Recent advancements have enabled medical device manufacturers to develop devices that enable patients to receive dialysis on a daily basis in the convenience of their homes, which is expected to increase demand for dialysis procedures and drive revenue growth of the global dialysis market during the forecast period.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 94.90 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 4.68% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 156.16 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, product, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled NephroPlus, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DaVita Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Nipro Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., and Dialife SA Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1167

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dialysis market is highly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized companies accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing innovations in different dialysis products. Some major companies included in the global dialysis market report are:

NephroPlus

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DaVita Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medtronic plc

Nipro Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Dialife SA

Strategic Development

On 26 May 2022, Medtronic plc, in collaboration with DaVita Inc. announced plans to launch a kidney tech company. The collaboration is expected to leverage the specialties of both companies; DaVita in terms of years of experience of providing dialysis services and solutions, and Medtronic in expertise of developing medical technologies in the healthcare sector, especially kidney care. The new company aims to bring in the existing renal care solutions portfolio of both companies under its umbrella and develop a range of kidney care tech, including home care technology, making dialysis easy and accessible for patients.

On 5 November 2021, Nipro Corporation announced the decision to build a production plant for cellulose triacetate (CTA) dialyzers in collaboration with Toyobo Co. Ltd. This decision has been taken considering the steadily increasing global demand for dialyzers. The facility will be located within the Odate Factory building of the former company. The joint establishment is expected to meet the demand of the ever-growing need of dialyzers on regional as well as global levels as well as develop biocompatible hollow fiber membranes for dialyzers.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1167



Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. The relative ease of performing the procedure and minimal invasion make it a preferable mode of dialysis for patients undergoing dialysis. The procedure involves removal of blood from the patient through an intravenous needle and filter it by passing it through a dialyzing filter before pumping it back into the patient. Presence of medical professionals during hemodialysis for assistance has increased adoption of the procedure among patients, and is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment over the coming years.

The software and services segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing dependence of geriatric and aged patients for assisted dialysis procedures is driving revenue growth of this segment. Assisted peritoneal dialysis services have been implemented and offered in many countries in Europe. Companies have developed Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) in recent years in order to make dialysis procedures more accessible and easy for patients.

The dialysis market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant revenue share between 2022 and 2030. Rising incidence of kidney diseases, including cysts, glomerulonephritis, and inflammations, and increasing number of public and government initiatives in countries in the region to make dialysis accessible to all sections of the society are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the dialysis market in this region. According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), Singapore is the leading country with diabetes-induced kidney failure, with more than 8,500 dialysis patients, according to 2020 annual report. Reports from researchers in Japan suggest that although incidence of Post-Streptococcal Glomerulonephritis (PSGN) has decreased over the last two decades, cases of Staphylococcus aureus-related nephritis have increased to around 30%, which is expected to increase adoption of dialysis systems and support revenue growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dialysis-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global dialysis market on the basis of type, product, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hemodialysis Conventional Hemodialysis Daily Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Automated Peritoneal Dialysis



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Equipment Dialyzers Catheters Water Treatment Systems Software and Services Instruments Drugs Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals Nursing Homes Home Care



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market , By Product (Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Water-Soluble Drugs Market Analysis By Drug Type (Paracetamol, Antibiotics, Antihypertensive Drugs, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous Injection), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Human Microbiome Market By Product, By Type, By Technology, By Application, By Diseases (Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Neurological Disorders, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Smart Stethoscope Market Analysis By Type (Wireless Stethoscope, Wired Stethoscope), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Units, Clinics, Others), By End Use, By Region, Forecast to 2027

Retinal Imaging Market Analysis By Device Type (Fundus Camera, Fluorescein Angiography, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ophthalmic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Electrosurgical Devices Market By Method (Bipolar, Monopolar), By Product (Active electrodes, Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories), By Surgery Type (General surgery, Cosmetic, Cardiovascular), Forecasts to 2027

Interventional Cardiology Market By Product (Catheters, Angioplasty Balloons, Plaque Modification Devices, Angioplasty Stents), By End Users (Cardiac Catheterization labs, Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Dialysis Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights