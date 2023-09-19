Global Specialty Medical Chair Market Set to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Advanced Chair Technology

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Medical Chair Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty medical chair market is projected to reach an estimated value of $5.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, a rising geriatric population requiring rehabilitation, and the introduction of technologically advanced specialty medical chairs.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Product Type:

Examination

Birthing

Cardiac

Blood Drawing

Dialysis

Mammography

Treatment

Ophthalmic

ENT

Dental

Others

Rehabilitation

Pediatric

Bariatric

Geriatric

Others

2. End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

3. Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Key Market Insights

Rehabilitation is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing elderly population and a growing number of cases of paralysis and spinal injuries.

Hospitals are anticipated to remain the largest segment due to the rising number of hospitals, which drives the demand for specialty medical chairs for various applications.

North America is expected to be the largest region due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders and increasing acceptance of technologically advanced medical chairs in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, infrastructural development, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the key companies profiled in the report include A-dec, ActiveAid, DentalEZ, Fresenius Medical Care, Topcon Corp, Midmark Corp, Danaher, Planmeca Oy, and Hill Laboratories Company.

Key Questions Answered

This report provides insights into the specialty medical chair market, including:

Promising growth opportunities based on product type, end use, and region. Segments expected to experience faster growth and the reasons behind this growth. Factors affecting market dynamics, key challenges, and business risks. Emerging trends and changing customer demands in the market. New developments in the market and the leading companies driving these innovations. Major players in the market and their strategic initiatives for business growth. Competitive threats and the impact of competing products. Recent M&A activity in the industry and its impact on the market.

