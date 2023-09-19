Global Emergency Lighting Market Size to Reach USD 11.69 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emergency lighting market size reached USD 5.97 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of residential and commercial construction projects and expanding hospitality industry infrastructure are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Emergency lighting is used in various commercial, industrial, and residential buildings and infrastructure, including offices, hospitals, museums, stadiums, academic institutions, and movie theaters among others to provide light in case the primary lighting system or facilities fail or are compromised. Fire exits, walking egresses, and emergency doors are illuminated using these lights to ensure sufficient light and possibility of identifying routes towards safety or exits and to facilitate safe passage during emergencies and during need for evacuation of inhabitants, patients and healthcare staff, and visitors or guests, depending on the location or place.



A number of countries have regulations in place with regard to installation of emergency lighting systems and periodic maintenance in order to ensure appropriate safety measures. The British Standard BS 5266:1 2016 provides a protocol for installation of fire exits in residential buildings in the U.K. Recent innovations by major companies in the market have resulted in development of wireless emergency lights that turn off whenever a prolonged period of darkness is sensed. Also, use of LEDs has increased in emergency lamps owing to capability of cost-effective and bright illumination, which are some key factors projected to boost revenue growth of the global emergency lighting market between 2022 and 2030.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 5.97 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 6.31% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 11.69 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Power system, component, lighting type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Panasonic, OSRAM GmbH, Schneider Electric, Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Orient Electric Limited, Energy Focus, Inc., and Nichia Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global emergency lighting market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized companies accounting for majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing innovations in different emergency lighting products. Some major companies included in the global emergency lighting market report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Panasonic

OSRAM GmbH

Schneider Electric

Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Orient Electric Limited

Energy Focus, Inc.

Nichia Corporation

Strategic Development

On 01 June 2022, Energy Focus, Inc. announced showcasing of three core product lines in the LightFair 2022 organized between 21 and 23 June 2022 at Las Vegas Convention Center. One of the products, RedCap LED Emergency Battery Backup, is a general-purpose lighting as well as an emergency backup Tubular LED solution. The tube works both as a regular lamp, and also enables maintenance of operations in the event of power outages. The device reduces time and effort of maintenance as it eliminates the need for light source and emergency ballasts separately.

On 08 February 2021, Orient Electric Limited launched a new range of Emergency LED lighting solutions, which include LED bulbs, LED Batten, LED Recess Panel, and Bulkhead. The lighting solutions provide a safe back-up for illumination up to 240 minutes during power outages, when the light products switch on automatically, thereby enabling continuation of regular operations. These newly launched emergency LEDs have built-in batteries which charge once power is restored, have long-life of 25,000 hours, and are cost-effective.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Significant innovations in LEDs have resulted in increasing adoption of light diodes in normal illumination as well as for emergency lights. Low voltage operation, lesser electricity consumption compared to other light technology types, long lifecycle, and ability to operate in varying temperatures are some of the key factors increasing preference for LED-based lighting solutions, including for emergency lights.

Central power system segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Centrally-powered battery systems deliver power through fire-resistant cables and are extensively used in commercial buildings such as hospitals and offices. These can be either maintained or non-maintained, based on where the lights are used. Fire exits and other emergency signs, for instance, have maintained fixtures for continuous illumination.

Emergency lighting market in Europe is expected to register moderate revenue growth rate between 2022 and 2030. Robust presence of major companies in the market and rapid advancements in lighting products in the region are factors supporting market revenue growth. For instance, Hochiki Europe Ltd., which is a fire alarm and life safety solutions providing company based in the U.K., has integrated fire alarm devices with emergency lighting in the FIREscape+ range of products. According to British Standards (BS 5266:1 2016), residential house owners are strongly advised to install fire alarms and emergency escape lightings for easy evacuation in case of any event that requires evacuation. Increasing number of residential construction projects and stringent regulations are projected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region between 2022 and 2030.

Emergen Research has segmented global emergency lighting market on the basis of power system, component, lighting type, end-use, and region:

Power System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Central Power System Hybrid Power System Self-Contained Power System



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware Lights and Luminaries Control Systems Others Software Services



Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Fluorescent Lighting Incandescent Induction Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential Industrial Commercial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



