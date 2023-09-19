Global Medical Device Coating Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and Infection Control

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Coating Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to reach an estimated value of $11.2 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028.

The global medical device coating market is poised for growth, with opportunities emerging in applications such as neurology, orthopedics, general surgery, cardiovascular, dentistry, and gynecology.

Key drivers of this market include the growing demand for early disease detection and minimally invasive procedures, increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and the need to shield medical devices from pathogens and microbes while enhancing their performance and maneuverability.

The report provides insights into the medical device coating market based on product, application, and region:

Medical Device Coating Market by Product:

Hydrophilic Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings

Drug-Eluting Coatings

Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings

Others

Medical Device Coating Market by Application:

Neurology

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Dentistry

Gynecology

Others

Medical Device Coating Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

The competitive landscape of the medical device coating market includes companies such as SurModics, Sono-Tek, DSM, Hydromer, and Covalon Technologies. These companies focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, developing innovative products, reducing production costs, and expanding their customer base to meet increasing demand and maintain competitiveness.

Key Market Insights:

Antimicrobial coatings are expected to remain the largest segment due to their affordability, compatibility with multiple devices, increasing demand for implantable devices, and the growing risk of healthcare-associated infections.

Cardiovascular applications are projected to witness the highest growth due to the high demand for cardiac pacemakers and implants, the use of drug-eluting coatings in coronary stents, and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

North America is expected to maintain its position as the largest market due to the rising cases of cardiometabolic disorders, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and the demand for advanced surgical treatments in the region.

Key Features of the Medical Device Coating Market Report:

Market size estimates in terms of value ($B)

Trend and forecast analysis (2017-2022) and (2023-2028)

Segmentation analysis by product, application, and region

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities in various applications, end-use industries, and regions

Strategic analysis, including M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape assessment

Analysis of competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model

