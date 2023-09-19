Burst Diagnostics Welcomes New Board Members and Wins NIH Grant for Rapid Strep Test

Fort Collins, CO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burst Diagnostics, a pioneering force in rapid, point-of-care diagnostic solutions, proudly announces the appointments of Drs. Larry Jia and Mary Gunn to its Board of Directors. Their inclusion represents another step forward in Burst's relentless pursuit to revolutionize the diagnostic industry. Further solidifying its leadership position, Burst has also secured a crucial NIH grant, ensuring accelerated development and commercialization of their cutting-edge rapid strep test technology platform.

Dr. Larry Jia, a preeminent authority in molecular diagnostics, boasts an illustrious career spanning over two decades. As the dynamic CEO of Zymo Research, Inc, he has been instrumental in establishing its reputation as a forefront leader in genetic analysis solutions. Likewise, Dr. Mary Gunn, an eminent physician-scientist, has made significant contributions to the realm of infectious diseases. Presently, she steers the vision at Verily Life Sciences as its Chief Scientific Officer, where her expertise shapes innovative life sciences research and development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Jia and Gunn to our board,” said Dr. Charles Henry, CEO of Burst Diagnostics. “Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop and commercialize our innovative diagnostics platform. We are also excited to announce that we have been awarded an NIH SBIR grant to develop our technology for Strep Throat detection. This grant will allow us to accelerate our development timeline and bring this important technology to market sooner.”

Dr. Gunn said, “Burst Diagnostics' dedication to developing cutting-edge diagnostics holds great promise for enhanced patient care and improved health outcomes. I am honored to bring my expertise to the board and help shape the future of this dynamic company. I look forward to working closely with the talented team to drive the transformation of healthcare through advanced diagnostics.”

Dr. Jia said, “The advancements Burst Diagnostics is making in the diagnostic field are truly inspiring. Being invited to the Board signifies a pivotal moment, not just for me, but for the future trajectory of accessible healthcare. I'm thrilled to be part of this transformative journey.”

As Burst Diagnostics continues its trajectory of growth and innovation, the collective experience and vision of Dr. Jia and Dr. Gunn will help lead the company to new heights in delivering groundbreaking solutions to healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.

Burst Diagnostics also received funding from NIH in the form of a Phase I SBIR grant to develop a Rapid Strep Test using their CaDI platform technology. CaDI provides ELISA like performance in a format that looks and operates like a traditional lateral flow assay. The goal is to improve sensitivity leading to more accurate diagnosis and reduced prescription of unneeded antibiotics.

About Burst Diagnostics:



Burst Diagnostics is a growing diagnostics company with the mission of revolutionizing the at-home and point-of-care diagnostics testing industry. In support of this mission, Burst has developed a disruptive, rapid antigen diagnostics platform that puts a fully automated laboratory analysis in the palm of your hand. Burst Diagnostics is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

For more information about Burst Diagnostics or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Dr. Charles Henry, CEO

Email: chenry@burst-dx.com

About Innosphere Ventures Fund:

Innosphere Ventures Fund is a venture capital fund leading early-stage investments for companies who are driving innovation in the B2B SaaS Software, Cleantech and Medtech sectors. The Fund’s general partners have extensive operator knowledge and industry experience. Our team is small, fully integrated, and impact-oriented to produce successful results. We bring more than just capital; we bring differentiated domain knowledge and access to our expert partners from across the globe. Innosphere Ventures Fund has a strong foundation built on its successful first fund and its leading accelerator program which has operated for over two decades. www.innospherefund.com