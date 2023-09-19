Global Caprolactam Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Demand in Textile and Engineering Plastics Industries

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caprolactam Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to reach an estimated value of $18.3 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2028.

The global caprolactam market is poised for growth, with opportunities emerging in industries such as textile yarn, industrial yarn, engineering plastics, and carpet fiber & staple fiber.

Key drivers of this market include the increasing use of caprolactam in synthetic fabric production and the rising demand for bio-based caprolactam in engineering plastics, films, and lightweight vehicles.

The report provides insights into the caprolactam market based on application, end-use industry, and region:

Caprolactam Market by Application:

Nylon 6

Nylon 6 Resin

Caprolactam Market by End Use Industry:

Textile Yarn

Industrial Yarn

Engineering Plastics

Carpet Fibers & Staple Fiber

Others

Caprolactam Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

The competitive landscape of the caprolactam market includes companies such as Sumitomo Chemical, UBE Industries, DSM, Capro, and LANXESS. These companies focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, developing innovative products, reducing production costs, and expanding their customer base to meet increasing demand and maintain competitiveness.

Key Market Insights:

Nylon 6 resin is expected to remain the larger application segment due to its use in the automotive industry for various components, including fan blades, gears, fittings, bearings, and exterior body components.

Textile yarn is projected to be the largest end-use industry segment, driven by its increasing use in apparel and home furnishing applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its position as the largest market due to rapid industrialization and the establishment of automotive and consumer appliance manufacturing plants.

Key Features of the Caprolactam Market Report:

Market size estimates in terms of value ($B)

Trend and forecast analysis (2017-2022) and (2023-2028)

Segmentation analysis by application, end-use industry, and region

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities in various applications, end-use industries, and regions

Strategic analysis, including M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape assessment

Analysis of competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model

Companies Mentioned

Sumitomo Chemical

UBE Industries

DSM

Capro

LANXESS

