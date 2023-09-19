Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023-2029: SVOD will Remain the Principal OTT Revenue Source, Growing by $19 Billion Between 2023 and 2029 to $127 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global OTT TV episode and movies revenues will reach $215 billion in 2029; up by $53 billion - or 33% - from $162 billion in 2023.

The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 38% by 2029; down from 46% in 2023. We forecast that US revenues will climb by $8 billion between 2023 and 2029 to reach $82 billion.

SVOD will remain the principal OTT revenue source, growing by $19 billion between 2023 and 2029 to $127 billion. AVOD revenues will grow faster than SVOD.

AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $69 billion by 2029, up by $30 billion from $39 billion in 2023. These figures are lower than our previous edition due to the global advertising slowdown and slower than expected rollouts of hybrid AVOD-SVOD platforms by the US major platforms.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $162 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $215 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2023 and based on June 2023 results, this PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes and revenues for SVOD, AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:

A 75-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2015-2029) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.

