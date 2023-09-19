Document Crunch and Procore Team Up to Help Automate Contract Compliance and Mitigate Risks for Project Teams

Chicago, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Crunch , a leading contract intelligence platform, today announced a new embedded contract intelligence experience, marking a significant milestone within its involvement on the Procore App Marketplace. Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of construction management software and launched the Procore App Marketplace in 2016 as an online hub for third-party integrations and custom applications modernizing the everyday life of the construction professional. The enhancement will enable Document Crunch customers to embed contract insights and project playbook tools directly into Procore’s digital workspace. This collaboration marks a notable achievement in the pursuit of empowering industry stakeholders to better manage contract compliance and project risks.

Document Crunch is on a mission to ensure project teams are more prepared across one of the riskiest areas of construction: managing the contract day to day. Due to the complexity of construction contracts and their lack of involvement in the preconstruction (bidding and negotiating) phase, the project team is often left uncertain about how to effectively manage the contract. This lack of awareness can lead to significant fee erosion when issues arise. The enhancement signifies a transformative step forward in operationalizing Document Crunch’s AI-driven insights for project teams within their everyday workflows.

“We aspire to build a bridge from the back office right to the field to facilitate transparency, collaboration and awareness around these complex contract issues,” said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of Document Crunch. “Our latest collaboration with Procore is a natural progression to realize this vision. These critical contract insights will now be integrated into project team workflows, allowing Document Crunch and Procore to jointly mitigate the everyday management risks associated with construction projects.”

Document Crunch’s contract intelligence expertise will deliver additive value to the Procore platform, providing Procore users a better and more streamlined method for managing project documents.

"As the demand for artificial intelligence-powered technology continues to grow, there is an even higher demand from our customers to bolster their operations around contract compliance and knowledge transfer to project teams," said Kris Lengieza, VP of global partnerships and alliances at Procore. "This enhancement will foster a more prepared, educated and transparent approach to contract management, helping lead to better outcomes for construction projects.”

Big D Construction has worked with both Document Crunch and Procore and recognizes why this collaboration serves as a win-win for the construction industry.

“We need project teams to be well prepared around the contract and this has long been a challenge for our industry,” said Troy S. Thompson, chief operating officer of Big D Construction. “This collaboration between Document Crunch and Procore allows for our company to distill contract insights and move critical contract requirements and notice provisions from our business unit leaders and legal staff to our project teams, all within the Procore platform. As a result, we are better positioned to effectively mitigate risks and drive more profitable projects.”

This alliance stands as a shared commitment to equip industry professionals with the tools they need to transform the future of construction projects. Learn more about the enhanced Document Crunch integration here .

Document Crunch is a contract intelligence platform–leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning–that simplifies construction contracts, quickly identifying critical risk provisions and providing guidance so teams can make great decisions throughout the entire project lifecycle. The company is on a mission to empower everyone in the construction industry to understand what’s in their contracts. To learn more, visit https://www.documentcrunch.com/

