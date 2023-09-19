Protective Fabrics Market is estimated to be 6.1 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecasted period-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How big is the Protective Fabrics Market?

The protective fabrics market accounted for US$ 4.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%.

Protective fabrics, also known as technical textiles or protective textiles, are specialized textiles engineered to provide a range of protective functions to the wearer or user. These fabrics are designed to safeguard individuals and equipment from various environmental hazards, including heat, flames, chemicals, physical impacts, and biological agents. Protective fabrics play a crucial role in numerous industries, including firefighting, military and law enforcement, healthcare, industrial work wear, and sports.

The growth of industrial sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas, is expected to boost the demand for Protective Fabrics Market in work wear and safety gear. Protective fabrics play a crucial role in military and defense applications, including body armor and uniforms. Modernization efforts and geopolitical developments can influence demand.

In May 2023, flame-resistant textile leader, TenCate Protective Fabrics, debuted their newest innovation, an inherently flame-resistant stretch fabric called Tecasafe 360+. By fusing the protection of flame-resistant (FR) textiles with the comfort and wearability of inherent stretch technology, Tecasafe 360+ represents the next generation in work wear, building on the established reputation of a broad range of protective products.

Eco-friendly and sustainable protective fabrics are gaining traction as consumers and industries seek more environmentally responsible solutions. High-performance and protective textiles are increasingly used in sports and outdoor apparel to enhance safety and comfort. Protective Fabrics Market segment is expected to grow.

Attributes Details Protective Fabrics Market Value (2020) US$4.2Bn Protective Fabrics Market Projected Value (2029) US$6.1Bn Protective Fabrics Market CAGR (2020 – 2029) 4.4%

Geography:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 impact on the market:

Increased Demand for PPE:

The most immediate and obvious impact of the pandemic was the surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gowns, and coveralls. Protective fabrics are a crucial component of these items, and the market saw a substantial increase in orders from healthcare facilities, governments, and individuals looking to protect themselves from the virus.

Supply Chain Disruptions:

The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of protective fabrics. Lockdowns, factory closures, and transportation restrictions led to delays and shortages of raw materials and finished products. Many manufacturers had to adapt to these challenges by diversifying their supply sources and reconfiguring their production processes.

Shift in Market Dynamics:

Traditional end-users of protective fabrics, such as industrial and construction sectors, experienced slowdowns or shutdowns during the pandemic. This shift in demand dynamics required protective fabric manufacturers to pivot towards producing fabrics for healthcare and hygiene applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global protective fabrics market includes,

3M Company

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Teijin Ltd

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Kolon Industries Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Milliken & Company

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Klopman International

Glen Raven, Inc.

