Global Hemophilia Market Size, Outlook: Exploring the 7.72% CAGR and USD 18.88 Billion Projection by 2028

Newark, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global haemophilia market is expected to grow from USD 9.91 billion in 2020 to USD 18.88 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The growing prevalence of haemophilia across the globe is one of the factors affecting the demand of the market.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled “Hemophilia Market Size by Disease Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B), Therapy (Replacement Therapy, Gene Therapy), Product Type, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028”

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 18.88 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.72% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2018 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Disease type, therapy, product type and regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Number of Companies Covered Baxalta, CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Biogen, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Novo Nordisk, Shire Plc., Baxter International, Inc and HospiraInc among others. Report Coverage The report encompasses with the relative data & information, which have been validated by the leading industry professionals and experts across the globe. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The haemophilia A segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 61.25% in 2020



Disease Type segment include haemophilia A, haemophilia B and others. The haemophilia A segment held a substantial industry share of over 61.25% in 2020. Type A has been observed to be four times more widespread than type B. The pharmaceutical industries are flooded with drugs for the treatment of type A. However, over the forecast period, the sector is expected to witness the fastest growth for type B-based medication, as showed there is a rise in the number of people being diagnosed with type B and by the increasing efforts to tackle it.



The therapy segment includes replacement therapy, gene therapy and others. Replacement therapy segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 7.56 Billion in 2020. Recombinant factor replacement therapy was the first-line treatment for patients with moderate to severe haemophilia. Increasing R&D investments and new drug launch in replacement therapy is estimated to drive the growth of the segment. Gene therapy is focused on identifying the defective DNA bases and then reinstating it with functional ones; this could provide good opportunities to present industry players over the forecast period.



The product type segment includes Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates and Others. Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 5.7 Billion in 2020. This is due to the fact that it has increased the safety in replacement therapy that has enhanced the quality of living for Hemophilia suffering patient. That’s why it has become the most preferred treatment. Moreover, the increase in the production of recombinant factor concentrates would provide a better opportunity for the market in the future



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America region is accounted for the largest market share of 44.69% of the market in 2020. High prevalence together with a rising inclination toward prophylaxis treatment, is predicted to be the preliminary drivers of this growth. According to the annual global survey, of WFH, it is estimated that about 64.0% of the patients in the U.S. have chosen for prophylaxis treatment, thereby propelling the growth. However, over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will show the fastest growth. Rise in the identification of cases in countries such as India, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia along with increasing use of therapies for factor VIII (type A) and IX (type B) deficiency are the vital impact rendering drivers.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players of market include Baxalta, CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Biogen, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Novo Nordisk, Shire Plc., Baxter International, Inc and HospiraInc among others.



About the report:



The global breakfast cereals market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



